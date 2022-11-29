"The problem is you believe everything you read" - Belgium superstar denies reports of unrest in dressing room after 2-0 Morocco defeat

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has denied reports of dressing room unrest after their 2-0 defeat against Morocco on November 27.

Reports emerged that Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne, and Jan Vertonghen got into a rift inside the dressing room after the shocking defeat. Courtois, however, denied the rumors as he told the media (via Madrid Xtra):

"The problem is that you believe everything you read. It's not always the players who bring out "the stuff". We don't need to find out who leaked this. If we catch him, it's his last day in the national team."

De Bruyne had claimed before their match against Morocco that the Belgium squad is too old now, which has led to their decline.

However, Courtois dismissed that notion.

He took the example of his club Real Madrid, stressing the excellent performances of veterans like Karim Benzema and Luka Modric in the ranks.

He said:

"It's not an age issue. At Real Madrid we have Benzema and Modrić. It's too easy to make that excuse."

The Red Devils are set to return to action against Croatia on December 1. Roberto Martinez's team will need a positive result in that game to advance to the Round of 16 stages of the tournament.

Belgium superstar Eden Hazard denied rumors of rift inside the dressing room

Belgium captain Eden Hazard also denied rumors of a rift inside the Red Devils' dressing room. Speaking to the media, the forward said (via Indian Express):

“We had a good talk among the players, A lot has been said. We talked for an hour about good things and less good things. Now we want to win against Croatia. We now have two days to prepare. We have to be ready.”

He added:

“Nothing happened in the dressing room, Only the coach (Roberto Martinez) spoke. I spoke to Kevin De Bruyne, he does believe in the group.”

Hazard, however, admitted that the team are disappointed in their performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. He said:

“We have to do better, we cannot deliver the performance we want (at the moment). We have to show it on the pitch, that is what counts, We still have quality in the group and are here to win. We lack confidence because of that last pass and that last dribble. We have to regain that confidence.”

Belgium won their opening match against Canada on November 23 but lost against Morocco on November 27.

