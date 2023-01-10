"The problem is we have only one" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks out as they reportedly lose Joao Felix battle to Chelsea

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up on losing to Chelsea in the transfer race to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid. The Blues are believed to be the front-runners to sign the Portugal international on loan in the ongoing January transfer window.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement with Atletico Madrid to sign Felix on loan for the remainder of the season. The west London side will pay around €11 million to finalize the loan deal.

He further added that both Arsenal and Manchester United were interested in getting the 23-year-old on board. However, Chelsea's project was more appealing to Felix and he chose to move to Stamford Bridge.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Chelsea reach verbal agreement to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid. Fee ~€11m (below initial #MUFC #AFC theathletic.com/4072188/2023/0… Chelsea reach verbal agreement to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid. Fee ~€11m (below initial #Atleti ask). Man Utd + Arsenal keen so 23yo had choice & #CFC project appealed. More reinforcements to follow this month @TheAthleticFC 🚨 Chelsea reach verbal agreement to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid. Fee ~€11m (below initial #Atleti ask). Man Utd + Arsenal keen so 23yo had choice & #CFC project appealed. More reinforcements to follow this month @TheAthleticFC #MUFC #AFC theathletic.com/4072188/2023/0…

Arteta was quizzed about the same in his post-match press conference following Arsenal's 3-0 win over Oxford United in the FA Cup on Monday (January 9). The Spanish tactician stressed that he will try to work on the players currently available to him but added that any reinforcement would be most welcome.

"My job is to make those players as good as I can. I will try to do that and if we have any reinforcements, great," he said.

Ryan Taylor @RyanTaylorSport Mikel Arteta asked about January target João Félix joining Chelsea: “My job is to make those players as good as I can. We try to do that & if we have reinforcements, great.” #AFC Mikel Arteta asked about January target João Félix joining Chelsea: “My job is to make those players as good as I can. We try to do that & if we have reinforcements, great.” #AFC

Arsenal are currently without their first-choice striker Gabriel Jesus, who is on the sidelines due to a knee injury. This has left the Gunners short-staffed up front with a busy set of fixtures coming up as they look to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

When asked about his striking options in the press conference, Arteta highlighted their problem of having just one striker in Eddie Nketiah.

"The problem is we have only one [striker]. And to go for that many months until Gabby is back is not easy. But we have to get the most out of the players that we have at the moment and if we can have some reinforcements, great," he said.

Jesus has been solid for the Gunners since joining them from Manchester City last summer. He has scored five and assisted six goals in 14 league matches for them, helping them gain a five-point advantage at the top of the table over second-placed City.

Arsenal breeze past Oxford United to enter 4th Round of FA Cup

Arsenal recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory over Football League One side Oxford United on Monday to make it into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Gunners were dominant for much of the match, but couldn't find the back of the net in the first hour. Mohamed Elneny finally opened the scoring in the 63rd minute before Eddie Nketiah, who has done well in the absence of Gabriel Jesus, scored seven minutes later.

Nketiah netted his second of the night and seventh of the season in the 76th minute to ensure Arsenal's progress into the next round. They will take on Manchester City at the Etihad in their next FA Cup clash on January 28.

Poll : 0 votes