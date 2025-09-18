"The problem wasn’t him, it was the way the team played" - Peter Schmeichel questions Manchester United's decision to let star man leave

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has questioned the Red Devils' decision to let Rasmus Hojlund leave. He believes that the striker was not a problem at Old Trafford, citing the lack of service as the key reason for his failure.

Speaking to Sky Bet, Schmeichel claimed that the exit of Antony from Manchester United would not hurt the club, but Hojlund's loan to Napoli is a mistake. The legendary goalkeeper believes that the striker would do well with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo providing service, and said (via Football365):

“The one that really pains me is Højlund. I honestly believe he could have been a 25-goal-a-season striker for Manchester United. The problem wasn’t him – it was the way the team played. The system didn’t suit him. When players like Garnacho or Rashford got the ball, they looked only to shoot. The ball into the No.9 never came, even though Rasmus was making really good runs. The fans saw it."

"They loved him because he fought, he ran, he gave everything, and he had to play every game because there were no other strikers. Of course, when you don’t score as a striker, people point to it again and again. But what more could he do without service? I’ve seen what he can do when he’s on form and gets the right service. That’s why I’m glad it’s only a loan. I hope he scores 25 goals, and that people at Old Trafford are then thinking: ‘We have to bring him back.’"

"With [Matheus] Cunha and [Bryan] Mbeumo now providing service, and Bruno [Fernandes] playing further up the pitch, I still believe he could be a fantastic striker for Manchester United. He’s already scored after just 30 minutes for Napoli, which shows his quality. He’s still our player, and that’s the positive.”

Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund in 2023 from Atalanta for a reported £72 million deal. He scored 26 goals in 95 games for the Red Devils.

Rasmus Hojlund could join Napoli permanently from Manchester United in 2026

Manchester United have loaned out Rasmus Hojlund to Napoli after Ruben Amorim demoted the striker to fourth choice at the club. He signed Benjamin Sesko in the summer from RB Leipzig, and the new signing was set to be the main striker at the club.

Joshua Zirkzee, who was signed in 2024, is set to be the second choice, with youngster Chido Obi becoming the third choice. The decision left Hojlund without any minutes in the Premier League this season, and he had to leave.

Napoli have a £38 million option to sign Hojlund in the summer of 2026, provided they qualify for the UEFA Champions League and meet other clauses. He has played just once for the Italian club and scored on his debut.

