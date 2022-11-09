"The problem", "Xavi is back to his obsession" - Barcelona fans fume as attacker starts La Liga clash against Osasuna 

Barcelona fans on Twitter are unimpressed that Ferran Torres has been chosen to start their upcoming away La Liga clash with Osasuna on Tuesday, November 8.

Following Real Madrid's shock defeat to Rayo Vallecano, the Blaugrana have the chance to temporarily move five points clear of their great rivals at the top of the table. In stark contrast to their European form, Xavi Hernandez's side have thrived in the league this term, dropping points in just two games so far.

But supporters appear to have not taken a liking to certain players, with winger Ferran Torres certainly not in their good books. Since his big-money move from Manchester City in January, the forward has failed to live up to expectations.

Torres has scored just 12 times in his 42 appearances, with five of those coming in his 17 appearances this season. Xavi has attempted to use the Spain international on both flanks, with little effect on either side.

Barcelona boast some incredible attacking wide players, with both Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele in startling form. But fans appear to have run out of patience with Torres, as many took to Twitter to write off his chances of succeeding at the Catalonian giants.

Here is a a selection of some of the best tweets:

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 @ChaaliiyKay @_khealwizbrown Who should have started ahead of Ferran? Ansu? @_khealwizbrown Who should have started ahead of Ferran? Ansu?

Khealwiz Brown @_khealwizbrown @ChaaliiyKay Swears why start ferran on the right and play dembele left @ChaaliiyKay Swears why start ferran on the right and play dembele left 😑

AbdulGaniyu @001Legendary Ferran Toress is starting AGAIN!!!..... Ferran Toress is starting AGAIN!!!.....😑😒 https://t.co/kZNHWKOweh

Ferran Torres insists Barcelona must go all out for the UEFA Europa League

Despite spending over £100 millon in the summer, Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League group stages. They were dealt a very tough draw in the form of Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, but failed to beat either in an incredibly disappointing campaign.

They have now dropped back into the UEFA Europa League, a competition they have never won. They have been handed another tough tie in the form of Manchester United in a playoff encounter.

While Torres recognizes that the Europa League isn't where Barcelona should be playing, he does insist that his team will be doing their best to win it. The former Valencia forward told reporters (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I feel comfortable playing anywhere, it was a good game to gain confidence. We have a bittersweet taste, we are Barcelona and we should be in the next round but now for the Europa League.

“We have to go all out in the Europa League and also in LaLiga and keep working and growing as a team.”

They will be looking to improve on their performances from last season in the Europa League. They were humiliated by eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt at the Camp Nou. The German outfit won 3-2 at Barca's home, winning the tie 4-3 on aggregate.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Ferran Torres is Barcelona's second top scorer so far this season. Ferran Torres is Barcelona's second top scorer so far this season. https://t.co/W8aZrx1W4I

