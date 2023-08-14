"The product is a shame and people don't want to consume it" - Barcelona boss Xavi launches astonishing attack on La Liga president

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has launched an astonishing attack on La Liga president Javier Tebas, declaring that the current state of football is nothing short of a disgrace.

The tirade comes in the aftermath of Barcelona's lackluster goalless draw against Getafe in the La Liga opener. The match was marred by controversial refereeing decisions, including three red cards, which left Xavi furious and outspoken.

Referee Cesar Soto Grado allowed Getafe to employ a physical and often violent style of play, effectively disrupting the flow of the game and frustrating both players and spectators alike.

Xavi's frustration boiled over as he was red-carded for dissent, while a potential late penalty for Barcelona was denied due to a contentious handball incident involving Gavi. The head coach minced no words in his condemnation of the referee's performance and, by extension, the league's apparent tolerance for subpar officiating standards.

In a scathing critique, Xavi declared (via Barca Universal):

"It's normal if people get bored or don't want to watch football. What we saw today wasn't football, it was a complete shame. This product is a shame and people do not want to consume it."

The Spaniard also named La Liga president Javier Tebas while launching an attack on the standards of referring in La Liga. He added:

"I would tell Javier Tebas that his product is a shame."

Xavi's statement underscores the growing disconnect between the league's decision-makers and the desires of its stakeholders – the fans who long for skillful displays of footballing artistry. Notably, Xavi wasn't alone in his criticism, as midfielder Frenkie de Jong echoed similar sentiments regarding the match's officiating.

Barcelona's forward Raphinha and manager Xavi Hernandez face possible suspensions after red cards in Getafe draw

Barcelona faced an uphill battle in their La Liga opener against Getafe, with Raphinha's first-half red card putting them on the back foot. The Brazil winger, who threatened the home side's defense, was sent off for elbowing an opponent. As per journalist Ramon Fuentes, this could see him sidelined for 2 or 3 matches.

The frustrations didn't end there for Barcelona, as a late VAR decision went against them in a goalless draw. The team's manager, Xavi, could also be suspended for two matches due to his vehement protests against the referees' decisions.

The Blaugrana already lack key players in crucial areas, and the potential suspensions of Raphinha and Xavi further compound their difficulties. Xavi's tirade against referees and the La Liga president at the end of the match could call for prolonged suspension.