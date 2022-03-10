“The PSG squad is unmanageable” – Jamie Carragher claims working with Ligue 1 giants is about dealing with ‘egos more than footballers’

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has given his explanation for why Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have failed to attain Champions League success.

According to Carragher, the Parisian squad is filled with superstar players who bring massive egos to the table. This makes it difficult for any manager to manage them in the long run.

His comments come after PSG's unceremonious exit from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

In his column for the Telegraph, Jamie Carragher wrote:

"With respect to Pochettino – who I have always rated very highly – Tuchel got more out of the PSG squad than his successor. In fairness to both, the PSG squad is unmanageable. Privately, I am sure both have been exhausted feeling they were managing egos more than footballers. That is not an excuse for the failure to lead the French side to Champions League success. It is, however, a mitigating factor as to why so many excellent coaches have fallen short in Paris."

Paris Saint-Germain came into the second leg on the back of a 1-0 win at the Parc des Princes. They even took the lead in the second leg through Kylian Mbappe in the first half. However, a second-half hat-trick from Karim Benzema saw Real Madrid advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino is having a difficult season as PSG manager

This has been a difficult season for Mauricio Pochettino in the Paris Saint-Germain dugout. Despite having a comfortable lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings, they have been knocked out of the cup competitions. Apart from the Champions League, they were dumped out of the Coupe de France by OGC Nice last month.

It is also worth noting that PSG failed to win Ligue 1 last season under the management of Mauricio Pochettino. They finished a point behind eventual winners LOSC Lille.

It is difficult for the Argentinian tactician to keep his job beyond the end of the current season even if they win the league.

However, it is worth mentioning that Pochettino is touted to become the next Manchester United manager ahead of the 2022-23 season. The former Tottenham Hotspur boss has been linked with the United job along with Erik ten Hag and Luis Enrique.

Manchester United are currently managed by interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who will leave his post at the end of the current season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee