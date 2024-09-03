"The purchases from Erik ten Hag are downright bad" - Dutch legend slams Manchester United for their recent recruitment

Dutch legend Marco van Basten has slammed Manchester United for how they have fared in the transfer market in recent times. The AC Milan great has questioned Erik ten Hag's decision-making in terms of his signings.

Van Basten has insisted that most of Ten Hag's signings have failed to deliver at Old Trafford following their arrivals. The Dutchman said, as quoted by The AFC Ajax on X (formerly Twitter):

"The purchases from Erik ten Hag are downright baad. I don't know if it's his fault or Manchester United's fault but he did play a role. Look at the amount of players he wanted at his club and who didn't deliver. That's just bad!"

Trending

Erik ten Hag joined Manchester United in the summer of 2022 and enjoyed a solid debut season at Old Trafford. The Red Devils finished third in the table but they could only salvage an eighth-placed finish last time out.

The Dutchman has won one FA Cup and one League Cup during his stint at Old Trafford and also finished runners-up in the FA Cup once. The Red Devils have made a horrendous start to the new season. After losing two and winning just one of their opening three games, they find themselves 14th in the league table.

Ten Hag has spent £407 million on new signings since joining Manchester United in 2022. Only Chelsea have spent more than the Red Devils in that period.

Michael Owen reveals what Manchester United must do to change their fortunes

Michael Owen has claimed that Manchester United must part ways with Erik ten Hag if they have to change their fortunes. The Red Devils have made a disastrous start to the new season winning one and losing two of their opening three Premier League games.

Michael Owen has suggested that Erik ten Hag needs to depart if the 20-time English champions have to improve their chances of a top-four finish. He told TVSporten via DAZN:

"If you want to see Manchester United back on the right path, then they need an upturn in form from the last two seasons. They squirmed into [third] the year before, which was unbelievable looking back. From what they were last year to the start of this year, they've stuck with the same manager and the signings they've made might not be enough to turn the corner."

The former Liverpool striker added:

"That’s why I can't see them in the top four. I think United are going to need a change of manager before they have an upturn in fortunes. They possibly got lucky to get three points at home in the first game. But whichever way you look at it, you know, there's not enough change. I'm still of the opinion that there's a little bit that needs to change at United before they can start progressing."

Manchester United recently faced an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at the hands of their rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback