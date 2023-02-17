"The quadruple is still on" – Paul Scholes makes cheeky comment after Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Barcelona

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has claimed that his erstwhile club could win an unprecedented quadruple following their 2-2 UEFA Europa League draw at Barcelona on Thursday (February 16).

The Red Devils eked out an away draw during their recent trip to Camp Nou as the Blaugrana had to return from a goal down in the end.

Marcos Alonso opened the scoring with a header in the 50th minute before Marcus Rashford equalized two minutes later. Jules Kounde scored an unlucky own goal in the 57th minute before Raphinha saved his team the blushes with an out-of-the-blue 76th-minute equaliser.

Speaking on BT Sport, Scholes asserted that Manchester United can still lift four trophies in the ongoing season. He said:

"The quadruple is still on! No look, every game is a big game."

BT Sport presenter Jules Breach asked:

"You're not joking, are you?"

Responding to Breach's question, Scholes said:

"No, I’m not joking!"

Manchester United are currently third in the Premier League standings, five points off leaders Manchester City. While Erik ten Hag's side is set to take on West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round, the club is also scheduled to lock horns with Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final.

Marcus Rashford opines on late decision in Manchester United's 2-2 draw at Barcelona

Speaking to MUTV, Manchester United star Marcus Rashford claimed that he was frustrated at not being handed a free-kick in the final stages of their thrilling draw at Barcelona. He elaborated:

"I feel like in the circumstances, it's disappointing. I felt that we were in good shape and we were hurting Barcelona. It's a massive moment for me at 2-1, it’s a foul, it's outside the box. It's a red card and it changes the dynamics of the game. I don't understand why the referee thinks that I'm going down. I’m one-on-one with the ‘keeper, there's no gain for me to go down, so I'm confused with that decision."

Sharing his thoughts on their away result, Rashford continued:

"We have to move on now. [This] is a result that we can take back. We have a league game in between but for the next game we know we can hurt them. I feel like especially in the second half we took them, but in the first half, we probably could have could have done more. But Barcelona are a top team and we got what we expected in terms of their playing style. One to build on and improve on."

Poll : 0 votes