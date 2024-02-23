"The quality will sometimes carry you to the finish line" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for Bournemouth vs Manchester City

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has predicted a close win for Manchester City when they visit Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend. The two teams will clash at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, February 24.

City currently sit second in the league standings with 56 points from 25 matches. They are four points behind Liverpool, meaning that even a win on Saturday will not lift them up to first. Pep Guardiola's side enter this game on a 16-match unbeaten run across competitions.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are 13th with 28 points from 24 matches, eight points clear of the relegation zone and seven points off the top 10. The Cherries are winless in their last four matches (three draws and one defeat).

Given the quality difference across both teams, Berbatov believes Manchester City will come away with a win. However, he believes it will be a 1-0 win, the same margin of victory they achieved in their previous match against Brentford. The Bulgarian wrote in his column for betting.betfair:

"Even if you're not at your best and you're sluggish like City against Brentford, you need to know how to win, and the quality will sometimes carry you to the finish line, which it did in the end for Guardiola's team last time out. City need the points otherwise Arsenal will overtake them. I'll go for a City win."

Against the Bees, Erling Haaland scored a 71st-minute winner to give the Citizens all three points. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth drew 2-2 away to Newcastle United in their last match. Second-half goals from Dominic Solanke and Antoine Semenyo had them on course for a victory, but Matt Richie's stoppage-time goal rescued a draw for the hosts.

Manchester City demolished Bournemouth when the two teams met earlier this season

Manchester City and Bournemouth have already clashed once in the Premier League this season. That game at the Etihad Stadium in November 2023 ended in a resounding victory for the hosts.

Jeremy Doku gave City a 30th-minute lead before Bernardo Silva (33') and Manuel Akanji (37') made it 3-0 before half-time. Phil Foden then scored in the 64th minute to make it 4-0 before Luis Sinisterra scored a consolation for Bournemouth 10 minutes later.

Silva scored again in the 83rd minute before Nathan Ake wrapped things up five minutes later, giving Manchester City a 6-1 victory.