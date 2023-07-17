“The rain made it different but everything beautiful” - Lionel Messi thanks Inter Miami fans for incredible unveiling and confirms debut date

Lionel Messi shared a beautiful message thanking those who turned out and made his unveiling event at the DRV PNK Stadium possible. The Argentina icon's introduction to Inter Miami was interrupted by a downpour, which made the event different, as per Messi.

The former Barcelona superstar was presented with the iconic number 10 jersey during the ceremony on Sunday, July 16. Thanking everyone, Messi wrote on his Instagram:

"I want to thank everyone for yesterday! The rain made it different from how it was planned but that's it and everything was beautiful."

Speaking in Spanish to the crowd during the event, the former PSG forward said:

"I’m very moved to be here in Miami. I want to thank you for the kindness and love that you have given me. This has happened so fast."

According to ESPN, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is set to make his debut for the MLS club on July 21. The left-footed genius has reportedly signed a deal with Inter Miami that will see him in the USA until 2025 (via The Guardian). The same report states that he will be paid between $50m and $60m a year.

Lionel Messi made the move from PSG this summer after spending two seasons with the Ligue 1 outfit. During his time in Paris, the Argentina international made 75 appearances, scoring 32 goals and providing 35 assists across all competitions.

Former PSG manager Christophe Galtier lavished praise on Lionel Messi before Inter Miami move

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier lavished praise on Lionel Messi as he neared the end of his contract at Parc des Princes. Galtier himself was sacked just a few weeks later, with former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique replacing him.

Prior to his exit, the former PSG boss had this to say about the 36-year-old legend (via ESPN):

"I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes."

Galtier took charge of the Parisian outfit in 2022 and managed to win Ligue 1 but unfortunately crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16.