"The real deal" - Jamie Carragher names Liverpool star who could make a 'huge difference' in terms of winning trophies

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was impressed with new signing Luis Diaz's performance in the Reds' Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea on Sunday.

The Reds signed Diaz from Porto in January for a fee of £37.5 million and add-ons. The Portuguese club received a bid for the player from Tottenham Hotspur as well, but the forward chose to join the Reds instead.

Since then, he has made six appearances across competitions, scoring and assisting once. He was brilliant in the Reds' Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea on Sunday. Diaz created multiple chances, and dribbled past the Blues players with ease.

Julian @JH4AFC Look at this touch from Luis Diaz to get around from Reece James. This guy is the real deal Look at this touch from Luis Diaz to get around from Reece James. This guy is the real deal https://t.co/2m3qiq5u8N

Former Reds defender Carragher was impressed by what he saw from the Colombian against Chelsea. Carragher said about the same on Sky Sports:

“The interesting point about the Diaz signing is Liverpool only signed him because Tottenham went for him. I think he could make a massive difference to Liverpool at this stage of the season, not just because of his performances; he was brilliant today, but you think what Liverpool’s team would have been if he hadn’t signed."

Carragher added:

"Jota wasn’t right; Firmino missed out, so you would’ve gone into the game with just Salah and Mane and maybe Minamino and Origi who we know isn’t quite at their level, whereas Diaz is at their level. This fella could make a huge difference for Liverpool in terms of winning trophies.”

Later in the game, manager Jurgen Klopp brought on Diogo Jota to replace Sadio Mane instead of Diaz. Carragher believes that was evidence of how well Diaz played, saying:

“What tells you how well he played was that Sadio Mane got brought off. Mane didn't have a poor game but he (Klopp) could've easily put Mane to the left and brought Jota on, but Diaz stayed on. He looks the real deal. He's only played six games, and possibly in that period he's been Liverpool's best player."

Jurgen Klopp needs one more trophy to complete Liverpool collection

Jurgen Klopp joined the Merseysiders in 2015 from Borussia Dortmund. Since then, he has transformed the Premier League club, achieving great success with them.

He won the UEFA Champions League in 2018-19, and followed that up with a Premier League title the next season. Klopp also won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup following the Champions League triumph. The FA Cup is now the only missing major trophy in his cabinet.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Premier League

Champions League

Super Cup

Club World Cup

League Cup

FA Cup Jurgen Klopp only needs one more trophy to complete club football at Liverpool:Premier LeagueChampions LeagueSuper CupClub World CupLeague CupFA Cup Jurgen Klopp only needs one more trophy to complete club football at Liverpool:Premier League 🏆Champions League 🏆Super Cup 🏆Club World Cup 🏆League Cup 🏆FA Cup ⏳ https://t.co/CMGGo1rgnh

The Merseysiders take on Norwich City in the fifth round of the competition on Wednesday. Interestingly, the Reds have never progressed beyond that stage of the competition under Klopp.

On current form, though, the Reds should be more than a handful for Norwich.

Edited by Bhargav