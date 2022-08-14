“The real GOAT plays in few minutes” – Messi fans poke fun at Ronaldo as PSG announce line-up against Montpellier 

Lionel Messi starts for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Montpellier in Ligue 1 tonight (August 13) and his fans have taken a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United were humiliated 4-0 by Brentford in the Premier League earlier in the day and the Portuguese was on the field throughout the course of it.

He had two shots on target and laid out three key passes but watched helplessly as his side fell apart at the back once again.

Two mistakes from David de Gea allowed Josh Dasilva and Mathias Jensen to score within minutes of each other, while Ben Mee headed in from a corner.

Bryan Mbeumo then capped off a stunning counter-attack from the hosts to make it four inside the opening 35 minutes of the game.

Although the Bees failed to add to their tally, it was still an emphatic victory for them.

However, it was yet another humiliating result for Manchester United and Ronaldo after their 2-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion at home last weekend.

With PSG in action at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, Messi fans have used the opportunity to poke fun at Ronaldo's travails.

One fan said 'the real GOAT plays' now while another predicted a double for him again. The Argentine started his Ligue 1 campaign with two goals against Clermont Foot last weekend.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to PSG's starting lineup for the game against Montpellier:

Jics @SoderuJ 🏾 twitter.com/PSG_English/st… Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



#PSGMHSC Our XI for the first game of the season at the Parc des Princes! 🗒️ Our XI for the first game of the season at the Parc des Princes! 🗒️#PSGMHSC https://t.co/yfYBkjRNfI Messi should just make me happy today Messi should just make me happy today👐🏾 twitter.com/PSG_English/st…

🥷🏻⚡️ @MessiFuel @PSG_English The Goat debate ended today. Messi putting in a masterclass vs the best team in France, Montpellier and ronaldo horrorshow vs “Brentfart” @PSG_English The Goat debate ended today. Messi putting in a masterclass vs the best team in France, Montpellier and ronaldo horrorshow vs “Brentfart” 😭😭

Chaz  @_CC98_ PSGhub @PSGhub PSG’s XI vs. Montpellier



Donnarumma - Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Nuno - Messi - Neymar, Mbappé. PSG’s XI vs. MontpellierDonnarumma - Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Nuno - Messi - Neymar, Mbappé. 🔴🔵 PSG’s XI vs. Montpellier Donnarumma - Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Nuno - Messi - Neymar, Mbappé. A bit of Galtier ball after this glorious United performance as well. What an evening we’ve got. twitter.com/psghub/status/… A bit of Galtier ball after this glorious United performance as well. What an evening we’ve got. twitter.com/psghub/status/…

Messi has started his second year with PSG with a bang

Lionel Messi has started the 2022-23 season at PSG on a bright note, netting thrice in two games so far.

He was on target in their 4-0 win over Nantes in the Trophee des Champions. He followed it up with a brace and an assist in their 5-0 league opener against Clermont Foot.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker 2 goals and an assist for Messi tonight. The diminutive genius is finding his incredible feet at PSG. 2 goals and an assist for Messi tonight. The diminutive genius is finding his incredible feet at PSG.

It was a welcome sight for his supporters, who saw Messi go through the motions in his first season for the Parisians (2021-22) since joining from Barcelona.

He struck only six times from 26 league games, his lowest tally since the 2005-06 season. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner struggled to adapt in the French capital.

However, he seems to be finding his form in the second season, and will be hungry to add to his tally tonight.

