The reason behind Cristiano Ronaldo's throwing his jersey away following Juventus' 3-1 win over Genoa

Cristiano Ronaldo played an important role in Juventus' 3-1 home win against Genoa at the weekend. However, the Portuguese superstar made headlines for other reasons on Sunday.

The 36-year-old turned heads after he was spotted throwing his shirt on the pitch before he walked down the tunnel following the win. However, Goal reports that, contrary to popular opinion, Ronaldo did not throw his shirt as an act of frustration. but was giving his shirt away as a gift to a ball boy.

The talk around his actions comes just a few weeks after he was seen throwing the Portugal captain's armband on the pitch before walking down the tunnel. The striker's actions were seemingly due to his frustrations after seeing a goal disallowed during Portugal's 2-2 draw with Serbia in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Cristiano Ronaldo walked off the pitch before the final whistle at the end of the Serbia-Portugal game, and threw his captain's armband in frustration. pic.twitter.com/I2i9uwkPhM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 27, 2021

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo failed to get on the scoresheet against Genoa, he was heavily involved in Alvaro Morata's goal in the 22nd minute. He also had more shots (6) on goal than any other player on the pitch.

It is normal that he wants to score goals: Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo on Cristiano Ronaldo's actions

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Andrea Pirlo

Following Juventus' 3-1 win over Genoa, manager Andrea Pirlo commented on Cristiano Ronaldo's seemingly angry reaction at the end of the match. The Italian claimed that the 36-year-old's actions were natural for a 'champion who always wants to leave his mark'.

"It is normal that he (Cristiano Ronaldo) wanted to score goals," Pirlo said. "Especially seeing that the game had turned out in a certain way. It is part of the attitude of the champions, who always want to leave their mark."

Ronaldo has played a starring role in a faltering Juventus side this season. The Portuguese has already scored goals in all competitions and has formed an unlikely partnership with Alvaro Morata.

However, many have heavily criticised the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner for not being enough of a team player and for making Juventus work hard to fit him into their system.

Following the match, scorer of Juventus' opener Dejan Kulusevski also spoke about Ronaldo. The Swedish international claimed that the Bianconeri cannot rely on the Portuguese superstar to 'solve everything'.

"We all have to do our (part), Ronaldo doesn't always have to solve everything. Even today he gave a lot because he is a champion and we must help him win," Kulusevski said.

Despite not being able to score vs. Genoa, Cristiano Ronaldo had a good game. 👏



- 5/5 dribbles completed

- 83% pass success

- 6 shots



Next game vs. Atalanta ⏳ pic.twitter.com/GsJ6h4j0Vh — TeamCRonaldo. (@TeamCRonaldo) April 11, 2021