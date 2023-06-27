"The reason I am where I am": Chelsea star Ben Chilwell posts emotional message after dad's passing

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell has delivered a heartfelt tribute to his father on social media following his death.

The Englishman poured his heart out on Instagram about his dad's passing and wrote:

"The reason i am where i am. The most loving dad, who always put everyone before himself and made everyone smile and laugh. I am so glad we got to live my dream together, and especially you seeing me make my debut for England. But more importantly we shared so many amazing memories away from football which i will remember forever. I will miss you every single day Dad. I love you so much."

Chilwell moved to Chelsea from Leicester City in the summer of 2020 for £50 million. The England international had a stellar debut season at the west London outfit and played an important role in their UEFA Champions League victory under former manager Thomas Tuchel.

The full-back registered 27 Premier League appearances for the Blues during the 2020/21 campaign, scoring three goals and providing five assists. He also recorded one goal in ten UEFA Champions League encounters that season.

Chilwell then suffered a brutal ACL injury the following season, leaving him sidelined for the majority of the 2021/22 campaign. The Chelsea defender only managed seven league appearances that season.

The Englishman has endured a similar fate this term as well after sustaining a hamstring injury. Chilwell has, however, managed to record two goals and three assists in 23 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season.

Former Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has opened up about his move to Manchester City.

The Croatia international left the west London outfit after spending five years at the club. The Cityzens have secured his services for an initial fee of £25 million.

Kovacic has now addressed his transfer to the Blues' Premier League rivals, insisting that Manchester City are the best team in the world. The former Real Madrid midfielder said (via Manchester City's official website):

"This is a brilliant move for me, and I cannot wait to get started with City. Anyone who has watched this team under Pep knows how good they are – for me, they are the best in the world. The trophies they have won are clear for all to see, but they are also the best footballing side out there. To be joining this squad really is a dream for any footballer."

It will be interesting to see how the 29-year-old Croatia international performs at his new club.

