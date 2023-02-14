"The Reds are back", "In Klopp we trust" - Twitter explodes as Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah spearhead Liverpool to 2-0 win against Everton

Liverpool won the battle on Merseyside with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Everton at Anfield on Monday (February 13). The Reds may have just got their season back on track as they moved above Chelsea into ninth place.

Jurgen Klopp's side started with attacking intentions, quick in their press and moving the ball smoothly. An audacious acrobatic attempt from Darwin Nunez fell into Cody Gakpo's path, but the Dutchman placed his 17th-minute headed effort off target.

Everton were despairingly close to taking the lead in the 36th minute when James Tarkowski placed a header on Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker's crossbar. However, Klopp's men raced forward with lightning speed, Nunez pacing down the left flank. He sent a perfect cross to Mohamed Salah, which confused Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The Egyptian lifted the ball into the back of the net to give Liverpool a vital lead in a chaotic 10-second spell.

A similarly impressive counter-attacking goal secured the Reds' second and Cody Gakpo's first goal for the club in the 48th minute. Salah found Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right flank, and the English right-back sent a low-driven cross into Gakpo at the far post. The Dutch attacker slotted home from close range to open his account for Klopp's side.

Nunez was threatening throughout and nearly got his name on the scoresheet in the 61st minute. However, his bending shot flew past Pickford's goal. It was a good outing for the Uruguayan, who was withdrawn in the 69th minute with Saturday's trip to Newcastle United in mind.

Everton lacked the fire they showed in their previous outing, which was a brilliant 1-0 victory over league leaders Arsenal. They struggled to deal with the speed at which Klopp's men broke forward. They did have a chance to make things interesting in the 79th minute when Alex Iwobi sent a floating cross toward Tom Davies, but the midfielder's head was way off target.

Liverpool have moved above Chelsea into 9th with their win over their Merseyside rivals. They face fourth-placed Newcastle on Saturday (February 18), who they trail by nine points.

One Reds fan reckons his side are back, tweeting:

"The Reds are back."

Another is urging the Anfield faithful to keep faith in their manager:

"In Klopp we trust."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Reds taking the spoils in the Merseyside derby:

Liverpool FC @LFC A first Reds goal for Cody A first Reds goal for Cody 😍 https://t.co/V5TE8UU6Br

Zubin Daver @zubinofficial @LFC Letsssss goooo! Now to kick on from here. Perfect result with Gakpo getting his first too. @LFC Letsssss goooo! Now to kick on from here. Perfect result with Gakpo getting his first too. 💪

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 100 - Mo Salah has become the 13th player to be involved in 100 Premier League goals at a single stadium (71 goals, 29 assists at Anfield). He's done so in 104 appearances, with only Alan Shearer (74 at Ewood Park) and Thierry Henry (92 at Highbury) doing so in fewer. Kopite. 100 - Mo Salah has become the 13th player to be involved in 100 Premier League goals at a single stadium (71 goals, 29 assists at Anfield). He's done so in 104 appearances, with only Alan Shearer (74 at Ewood Park) and Thierry Henry (92 at Highbury) doing so in fewer. Kopite.

Tom @lfctxm_ Nunez to Salah. Absolute perfection Nunez to Salah. Absolute perfection

Josh @KloppStyle beat Newcastle on Saturday (easier said than done but hear me out) and suddenly we’re a game in hand and 6 points off 4th? beat Newcastle on Saturday (easier said than done but hear me out) and suddenly we’re a game in hand and 6 points off 4th? 😭😭😭

LerjaFT @LerjaFT @AnfieldWatch The build up was crazy, unreal from Nunez @AnfieldWatch The build up was crazy, unreal from Nunez

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Deadly on the counter. Mohammed Salah has scored his first Premier League goal since Boxing Day, when he scored away to Aston Villa. That was 50 days ago.Deadly on the counter. Mohammed Salah has scored his first Premier League goal since Boxing Day, when he scored away to Aston Villa. That was 50 days ago. Deadly on the counter. 🔥 https://t.co/mlQEsoL7Dx

Paddy Power @paddypower Fairly sound of Jordan Pickford to run out of the way and let Salah tap it into an open goal. Fairly sound of Jordan Pickford to run out of the way and let Salah tap it into an open goal.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Pickford England No 1???? Rubbish positioning Pickford England No 1???? Rubbish positioning

Evan @GoodFaithAteist The Reds are back. The Reds are back.

BIG D4DY @d4dyj In Klopp we trust In Klopp we trust

Alistair Poppins @kentishwizard Honestly pleased for Gakpo, he needed one there. Honestly pleased for Gakpo, he needed one there.

★★★★★ @KingNonso1721 Thiago not in the squad and Liverpool win for the first time in 2023… makes you wonder Thiago not in the squad and Liverpool win for the first time in 2023… makes you wonder https://t.co/p1NpqysYKG

Ebe London @Ebe4Eva Liverpool seem to be controlling the midfield, that’s so weird. Thiago isn’t playing, I thought that’s what he was there for 🤔 Liverpool seem to be controlling the midfield, that’s so weird. Thiago isn’t playing, I thought that’s what he was there for 🤔

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



21 touches

3 ground duels won

3 ball recoveries

2 dribbles completed

2 key passes

2 big chances created

1 assist



Making life hard for Everton so far. Darwin Nunez’s first half by numbers vs. Everton:21 touches3 ground duels won3 ball recoveries2 dribbles completed2 key passes2 big chances created1 assistMaking life hard for Everton so far. Darwin Nunez’s first half by numbers vs. Everton:21 touches 3 ground duels won3 ball recoveries 2 dribbles completed 2 key passes2 big chances created 1 assist Making life hard for Everton so far. 💪 https://t.co/ArpPLf7I32

Is it yourself @greghigginsview The Boy Bajcetic looks a real player... Nunez is top class also The Boy Bajcetic looks a real player... Nunez is top class also

John O Sullivan @Corballyred



Will be brilliant for Liverpool if we can surround him with good players.



Has all the tools to be a top class premier league striker I absolutely love Darwin Nunez, his attitude is next level, that Salah goal was nearly all him.Will be brilliant for Liverpool if we can surround him with good players.Has all the tools to be a top class premier league striker I absolutely love Darwin Nunez, his attitude is next level, that Salah goal was nearly all him.Will be brilliant for Liverpool if we can surround him with good players.Has all the tools to be a top class premier league striker 👍

FPL keemo 🇱🇨🫡 @darwizzyy 🏾 Liverpool scrapping again, the dog in us back Liverpool scrapping again, the dog in us back 🙏🏾

Paddy Power @paddypower Andy Robertson just remembered what Pickford did for the first goal. Andy Robertson just remembered what Pickford did for the first goal. https://t.co/GtBvsXG0Jv

Liverpool boss Klopp vowed to turn things around before Merseyside Derby win

Jurgen Klopp is determined to turn the tide at Anfield.

There have been murmurs around Anfield about Klopp potentially being under pressure amid the Reds' struggles this season. Their seventh league defeat of the season was a 3-0 thrashing away at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Questions have been asked about whether the Liverpool manager is feeling the heat.

However, Klopp gave a rousing speech stating his determination to weather the storm with his Merseyside club. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“If people believe in me, then we will go through this together. We will have great times again. I will not and I cannot go. I’ve too much responsibility. It's difficult times but this club is special because we believe."

Klopp was appointed Reds manager in 2015 and has overseen 254 wins from 411 matches. Liverpool have won the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the FA cup, and the Carabao Cup during his tenure at Anfield.

Poll : 0 votes