"The Reds are back", "In Klopp we trust" - Twitter explodes as Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah spearhead Liverpool to 2-0 win against Everton

Liverpool won the battle on Merseyside with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Everton at Anfield on Monday (February 13). The Reds may have just got their season back on track as they moved above Chelsea into ninth place.
Jurgen Klopp's side started with attacking intentions, quick in their press and moving the ball smoothly. An audacious acrobatic attempt from Darwin Nunez fell into Cody Gakpo's path, but the Dutchman placed his 17th-minute headed effort off target.
Everton were despairingly close to taking the lead in the 36th minute when James Tarkowski placed a header on Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker's crossbar. However, Klopp's men raced forward with lightning speed, Nunez pacing down the left flank. He sent a perfect cross to Mohamed Salah, which confused Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The Egyptian lifted the ball into the back of the net to give Liverpool a vital lead in a chaotic 10-second spell.
A similarly impressive counter-attacking goal secured the Reds' second and Cody Gakpo's first goal for the club in the 48th minute. Salah found Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right flank, and the English right-back sent a low-driven cross into Gakpo at the far post. The Dutch attacker slotted home from close range to open his account for Klopp's side.
Nunez was threatening throughout and nearly got his name on the scoresheet in the 61st minute. However, his bending shot flew past Pickford's goal. It was a good outing for the Uruguayan, who was withdrawn in the 69th minute with Saturday's trip to Newcastle United in mind.
Everton lacked the fire they showed in their previous outing, which was a brilliant 1-0 victory over league leaders Arsenal. They struggled to deal with the speed at which Klopp's men broke forward. They did have a chance to make things interesting in the 79th minute when Alex Iwobi sent a floating cross toward Tom Davies, but the midfielder's head was way off target.
Liverpool have moved above Chelsea into 9th with their win over their Merseyside rivals. They face fourth-placed Newcastle on Saturday (February 18), who they trail by nine points.
Liverpool boss Klopp vowed to turn things around before Merseyside Derby win
There have been murmurs around Anfield about Klopp potentially being under pressure amid the Reds' struggles this season. Their seventh league defeat of the season was a 3-0 thrashing away at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Questions have been asked about whether the Liverpool manager is feeling the heat.
However, Klopp gave a rousing speech stating his determination to weather the storm with his Merseyside club. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):
“If people believe in me, then we will go through this together. We will have great times again. I will not and I cannot go. I’ve too much responsibility. It's difficult times but this club is special because we believe."
Klopp was appointed Reds manager in 2015 and has overseen 254 wins from 411 matches. Liverpool have won the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the FA cup, and the Carabao Cup during his tenure at Anfield.