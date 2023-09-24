"The referee changed the game" – Pep Guardiola slams Anthony Taylor despite Manchester City's 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lambasted referee Anthony Taylor for his inconsistency in handing out yellow cards during their 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

The Cityzens got off to a good start at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (September 23). They went two goals up following Phil Foden and Erling Haaland's strikes inside the opening 15 minutes.

However, Manchester City were dealt a blow at the beginning of the second half as Rodri was sent off for grabbing Morgan Gibbs-White's neck during an altercation. Nonetheless, they held on to their two-goal lead and marched on to their sixth win from six matches this season.

Speaking at a post-game press conference, Guardiola hit out at Taylor for failing to hand Willy Boly a yellow for fouling Haaland. He said:

"The first minute Haaland goes alone to the goal and it's a yellow card [that isn't given], it's the same guy who makes an action to Rodri and it's a yellow card and that would be the second yellow card. After the first action, we get a yellow card."

Remarking on Rodri's sending off in the 46th minute, Guardiola added:

"It's eight years here and we know each other quite well. I said at half-time to be careful. Relax, and control your emotions. Unfortunately, Rodri didn't do it. We have to accept it, the decision of, I don't know the name of the referee."

Pointing out how the referee was inconsistent, Guardiola concluded:

"The referee changed the game. I don't understand why the first action wasn't a yellow card and the first action is a yellow card to us, I don't understand. With all the yellow cards, the responsibility is not Nottingham Forest or Manchester City's, that's for sure."

Pep Guardiola urges Rodri to learn from his mistake in latest Manchester City home win

When asked about Rodri, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola asserted that his star midfielder should learn to be calm. He said:

"Hopefully Rodri will learn. The game was perfect after 35 minutes for both sides trying when it became chaos it wasn't our responsibility, that's for sure. Rodri has to control himself and his emotions. I can get a yellow card but Rodri can't. I don't play. You have to be careful."

Rodri, who arrived from Atletico Madrid for around £63 million in 2019, has started all nine of Manchester City's matches across competitions this season. He is set to miss his team's upcoming ties against Newcastle United, Wolves, and Arsenal due to his suspension.

In the Spaniard's absence, the Cityzens are expected to hand Kalvin Phillips some starts in the number six position. They could also rely on John Stones if the centre-back returns to match fitness soon.