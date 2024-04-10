“The referee did not have the courage” - Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel blasts official for ignoring ‘kid’s mistake’ in penalty claim vs Arsenal

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel was unhappy with referee Glenn Nyberg's decision not to award his team a penalty kick for a handball by Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes.

The two teams played out a UEFA Champions League classic in the first-leg quarterfinals on Tuesday (April 9) at the Emirates. Arsenal took an early lead through Bukayo Saka (12') before goals from ex-Gunner Serge Gnabry (18') and Harry Kane (32', P) handed the visitors a 2-1 lead.

Bayern felt they should have had a penalty in the 67th minute right after goalkeeper David Raya played a short pass to Gabriel. The Brazil international, seemingly unaware that Nyberg had blown the whistle for the goal kick to be taken, picked the ball up with his hand.

Gabriel then placed the ball down on the spot and played a short pass to Raya himself. Bayern players protested but the referee did not award a penalty. After the match, which ended 2-2 courtesy of Leandro Trossard's 76th-minute equalizer, Tuchel told TNT Sports (via GOAL):

"I think the referee did not have the courage to give a deserved penalty today in a bit of a crazy and awkward situation. He admitted on the pitch that he saw the situation and that [for a] quarter-final [the incident] is not enough for him to give a penalty, for a kid’s mistake. He admitted he saw the mistake the player made.

“It was a goal kick, the goalkeeper passed to a central defender and one touched the ball with the hand because he thought it was not in game. But it was in game and the referee admitted it was in game and was handball. Very frustrating."

This was Arsenal's first meaningful result against Bayern of any sort after losing their last three matches against them by 5-1 scorelines. The reverse leg will be played at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (April 17).

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel calls on fans to help them beat Arsenal

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel didn't sound awfully disappointed after his team's 2-2 draw against Arsenal in north London.

Given Bayern prevented a loss in the away game, they can now count on their home fans to take them across the finish line in the tie. Speaking to reporters after the match, Tuchel said, (via @iMiaSanMia on X):

"We knew we had to play better than we did last time in Heidenheim. We got a draw away from home, the situation is clear. We need the support of our fans and the same passion as today, then we can progress."

Bayern came into this game on the back of a shock 3-2 away loss to mid-table team Heidenheim on April 6. Against the Gunners, they kept 40% of the ball, took eight shots as compared to the hosts' 13, and trailed for just six minutes throughout the 90 minutes.

The Bavarians will now be eager to make the semi-final of the Champions League after a hat-trick of quarter-final finishes since their triumphant 2019-20 campaign.

