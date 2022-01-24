"The referee has got it 100% right” - Roy Keane disagrees with Gary Neville's verdict on Kane's disallowed goal against Chelsea 

Roy Keane disagreed with Gary Neville over Harry Kane's disallowed goal against Chelsea. Tottenham Hotspur visited the Bridge on Sunday in the Premier League and left with a 2-0 defeat. But a moment of controversy in the first half left many Spurs fans unhappy.

In a match where they were otherwise dominated, Spurs had a golden chance to take the lead just before half-time. Harry Kane scored from inside the box, but the goal was canceled as the referee felt there was a push on Thiago Silva by the England captain in the build-up.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville felt the goal should have stood. He said:

“It’s not a foul. No chance. I mean there’s an arm there from Harry Kane, but that’s not a foul. All I am left to say is that he knows he is in trouble, Thiago Silva. That’s unbelievable experience, you can call it. But he’s a lucky boy, Thiago Silva and his experience has got him out of a bit of trouble. And his team.”

He may not have seen Harry Kane's disallowed goal, but Thomas Tuchel was right behind Hakim Ziyech's opener at Stamford Bridge!

However, his opinion was rivaled by his former Manchester United captain Roy Keane. The Irishman said:

“Believe it or not, Gary is wrong. Decent play by Spurs. I think when you run at that pace, at the time I thought it was a goal, but he just leans into him. I think the referee has got it 100% right.”

Chelsea have beaten Tottenham Hotspur, again

Tottenham Hotspur seem unable to find a way to score past Chelsea, let alone win matches.

The two London clubs have met four times this season, with Chelsea winning on all four occasions. The Blues have scored eight goals in four games, while Spurs have failed to find the back of the net even once.

Three of those four defeats came this month, with two of them coming in the Carabao Cup.

Yesterday's defeat means Tottenham have not beaten Chelsea in their last 12 match-ups. The Blues have won 10 of those games, with the other two ending in draws.

Chelsea have earned 501 points from their 272 London derby matches in the Premier League, making them the first side to reach 500 points in such fixtures in the history of the competition.

Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva were on the scoresheet for the Blues. Both strikes came in the second half.

Ziyech scored an outrageous curler from outside the box to hand the home team the lead. Silva doubled the lead soon after when Mason Mount delivered a pinpoint ball from an indirect free-kick.

The match ended 2-0 in favor of the Blues.

