“The referee somehow gets that so wrong it is incredible” – David Moyes accuses Chelsea star Edouard Mendy of diving and ‘faking an injury’ as controversial VAR call denies West Ham draw 

West Ham United manager David Moyes ripped the referees for their decisions during his side's loss to Chelsea.

West Ham suffered a 2-1 loss against the Blues at Stamford Bridge. However, it looked like Maxwel Cornet might have rescued a point for the Hammers when he found the back of the net in the 90h minute. That said, the goal was ruled out for a foul on Edouard Mendy by Jared Bowen during the build-up to the goal.

Moyes believes it was a blatant error by the referee and accused Mendy of faking an injury. Here's what the 59-year-old stated after the full-time whistle (via dailystar.co.uk):

"I support a lot of the VAR stuff, I actually think the goalkeeper dives, he is faking an injury because he cannot get to the next one. He did the same on the first goal as well. The referee somehow gets that so wrong it is incredible."

Bowen seemingly tried to jump past Mendy during the build-up to the goal. However, the Englishman's trailing leg slightly caught the Senegalese shot-stopper. Considering the nature of the incident, the goal getting ruled out might seem harsh to many.

The Hammers boss further went on to question the officials who were in charge of the VAR check as well, adding:

"It is a scandalous decision, absolutely rotten from one of the supposedly elite referees. It doesn't say much about whoever sent him over from VAR as well - it is an unbelievable decision against us."

West Ham United took the lead against Chelsea in the 66th minute through Michail Antonio. However, Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz scored for the hosts to secure the win.

After six league games this season, the Hammers find themselves in the 18th spot in the league table and have managed only four points.

Denis Zakaria and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are yet to make their Chelsea debuts

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea made two additions to their attack on transfer deadline day as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria joined the Blues.

Aubameyang was bought from Barcelona while Zakaria joined on loan from Juventus. However, neither man featured in Chelsea's win against West Ham.

Aubameyang has immense experience in the Premier League due to his stay at Arsenal. In 163 games for the Gunners, the Gabonese scored 92 times and provided 21 assists. Whether he can replicate that sort of impact for the Blues remains to be seen.

