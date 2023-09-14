"The referee is wearing sunglasses" - Neymar Jr's sister Rafaella calls out the poor officiating in Brazil's WC qualifier against Peru

Neymar Jr.'s sister, Rafaella Santos, took to social media to call out the poor officiating of Brazil's recent World Cup Qualifying match against Peru.

Brazil won the match 1-0, with Marquinhos scoring a late winner. Argentinian referee Fernando Rapallini officiated the match. Rapallini has worked at the highest level of the sport, having also refereed Morroco vs. Spain at the World Cup in Qatar.

Rafaella Santos, however, was not a fan of the officiating during the match and was quick to call out the decisions taken by the referee on her Instagram. She wrote:

"The judge is wearing dark glasses in the game, that's all. Pwp! Ridiculous refereeing."

During the match against Peru, goals from Raphinha and Richarlison were disallowed due to the players allegedly being offside.

Rapallini has also been known to make many controversial decisions in his games, including the infamous International Super Cup match between Boca and Racing. Fans had criticised him for awarding a penalty to Racing, leading them to win 2-1 against Boca. Rapallini did not go to the VAR to review the play, which led many to question the decision.

Despite the drama, Interim coach Fernando Diniz praised Brazil for their recent performances and said:

"I'm pleased with what we've shown in both games. Today's game was a different atmosphere. The team had to score three goals to make one count. It's always important to win. I think we won with a lot of credit. I really enjoyed it."

The five-time world champions will play against Venezuela before visiting Uruguay next month when the World Cup qualifiers continue.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr have unfollowed each other on Instagram

Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe were a dynamic duo at PSG, and fans widely loved the pair as they also seemed close off the pitch.

Unfortunately, things haven't been the same with the two ever since 2021, and tensions have only escalated since then, according to numerous reports.

The situation has taken another public turn, because Neymar Jr. and Mbappe have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Mbappe remained silent when the Brazilian departed PSG, not releasing any statement about Neymar's exit. On the other hand, despite not knowing Messi personally, the Frenchman wrote a goodbye message for him.

This comes as a shock to fans as the two players celebrated each other's goals, spent time with each other frequently and showed each other love on social media quite often.

The French player did speak up on Marco Veratti's exit from PSG and wrote a heartfelt message for him, saying:

"An exceptional player and person. To have had the privilege of being at your side all these years has been an immense pleasure. Your time here will never be forgotten or overlooked. One of the best players I’ve ever seen. THANK YOU, my friend. I will miss you very much."

Whether Mbappe and Neymar Jr are still friends remains to be seen but the action of unfollowing each other speaks volumes for what kind of relationship the two currently have.