“The refs aren’t protecting him too much” – Former PSG midfielder Nene feels Neymar can be better with help from referees

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Nene feels Neymar can contribute more with a little bit of help from the referees. He feels the refs do not protect the Brazilian enough.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in a record-breaking €222m deal in the summer of 2017. The Brazil international has been the Parisians' star performer since then. He has 145 goal contributions from 130 appearances across all competitions.

The 29-year-old, though, has had several injuries during his four-and-a-half years at PSG. Neymar has missed over 90 matches due to varying injuries since moving to France in 2017.

Neymar is currently nursing an ankle injury that has already kept him out of three games. The Brazil international is only expected to return to action in January 2022.

Addressing Neymar's fitness issues, former PSG midfielder Nene has insisted that the forward does not get enough protection from the referees. He is also of the view that the player can contribute more with a little bit of help from the officials.

"I think we forget that if he gets injured in the game, it's also because the defenders hurt him. It's not always a muscle injury, it's the defenders who can't take him on and beat him up. It's hard. Maybe the refs aren't protecting him too much, not just him, but the more technical players. We want to go to the stadium to see a show, the Parisian supporters love it, that's why I think they like the Brazilians a lot. We must also protect the players", Nene told French magazine So Foot.

"It's a shame because, with the quality he has, hecand add a lot more. The most important thing is that he does not let go and that he comes back every time. He's calm in his head, he's focused on getting back as soon as possible."

PSG have dropped points in their last two Ligue 1 games in Neymar's absence, playing two draws. It remains to be seen how Mauricio Pochettino and Co will cope without him until the turn of the year.

Neymar's record for PSG this season

There is no doubt that Neymar is one of PSG's best players when in action. How has he fared for the Parisians so far this campaign?

Neymar has scored three and assisted three goals in 10 Ligue 1 appearances this term. The 29-year-old is yet to register a goal contribution in the Champions League.

The former Barcelona star has also missed 10 matches across all competitions for various reasons this season.

