"The respect levels aren't really there" – Arsenal star warned about second season syndrome after impressive start to Gunners career

Former West Ham United defender Anton Ferdinand has issued a warning to rising Arsenal star William Saliba, saying that the season after a breakout one is always the toughest.

Saliba, 22, has cemented himself as an irreplaceable starter in Mikel Arteta's setup since returning from a loan spell at Marseille. He has been a defensive pillar in the north London outfit's backline this season.

A right-footed centre-back blessed with tackling and heading, the eight-cap France international helped Arsenal launch a title push before his back injury this term. He has scored thrice in 33 matches across competitions, too.

Speaking on Vibe with Five, Ferdinand said that Saliba should be wary about a second season syndrome:

"Do you know what? On Saliba, I'm looking forward to seeing what he's got next season. The only reason why I say it, I know how hard the second year is. First year, there's the adrenaline. People don't really know you. People don't really know how you play. The respect levels aren't really there. The second year's always the hardest."

Anton, the younger sibling of Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, continued:

"Listen, I believe he's got tremendous and unbelievable talent and potential. But until you see them perform in the second year, you really don't know whether they're going to be tops or not, in my opinion."

Arsenal have suffered a dip in form during Saliba's absence in the last few weeks. They conceded 25 goals in 27 Premier League games before the defender's injury. However, they have leaked in 14 in eight matches since then.

The Gunners are second in the Premier League with 81 points from 35 games. They are just one point behind reigning champions Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal eye summer move for Josip Sutalo

According to The Evening Standard, Arsenal are keen to add Dinamo Zagreb star Josip Sutalo to their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Emirates top-brass has identified the defender as a good rotational option.

Dinamo Zagreb are willing to entertain to bids for their academy graduate for around £18 million. However, the player's stock could witness a significant rise if he wins his third Prva HNL title.

Sutalo, 23, has established himself as a regular starter for the Modri since returning from a season-long loan deal at NK Istra in 2021. He has scored six goals and laid out four assists in 78 games across competitions.

