"The rest of the Premier League goalkeepers don't like this" - Liverpool stars react to Mohamed Salah's new contract

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah put an end to all the speculation and gossip surrounding his future at Anfield as he penned a new three-year deal on Friday, July 1. Members of the Reds squad were delighted to hear the news of their superstar teammate's contract renewal and reacted to it on social media.

For the past few months, Liverpool have been trying to persuade Salah to sign a new contract but could not reach an agreement on personal terms. The Egypt international was entering the final year of his contract and that would have certainly been worrisome for Jurgen Klopp.

The new deal will keep the 30-year-old at Anfield until 2025. Liverpool have even broken their wage structure to ensure their talisman stays, making him the club's highest-earning player of all-time at a salary of £350k-per-week, as per The Athletic.

The former Roma attacker's goalscoring output in the Premier League has been extremely impressive with the player scoring 118 goals in his 180 appearances. The Reds' second-choice keeper, Adrian, seems well aware of the fact and believes that the English top-flight goalkeepers will hate to face the Egyptian for another few seasons.

He tweeted:

"The rest of @premierleague goalkeepers don't like this...BUT WE REDS LOOOOOVE IT #SalahStays"

The Reds' second-highest earner after Salah, centre-back Virgil van Dijk, also reacted to the news by sharing a gif.

Reds captain Jordan Henderson and left-back Kostas Tsimikas also shared the 'Salah stays' post on their Instagram stories with relevant emojis. Meanwhile, youngster Harvey Elliot wrote:

"Mission accomplished, congrats Mo."

Salah issues special message for fans after signing Liverpool contract

In the aftermath of his renewal announcement, the Reds forward spoke to the club's official website and asked for continuous support from the Anfield faithful.

The 30-year-old said:

“My message (to the fans) is the players in the team want to give our best next season to try to win all the trophies. As usual, you stay behind us and give us a big push, and I am sure we are going to win trophies again (together).”

The Liverpool forward added:

"I feel great, and (and I am) excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone. It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done, so we just need to focus on what’s next."

