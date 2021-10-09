“The results will come” - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after winning Premier League Player of the Month award

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message to his Manchester United teammates after bagging the Premier League Player of the Month award for September.

The Portuguese star took to Twitter to the news and thanked his team for being an integral part of the process. He wrote:

"Thanks to all my teammates at Manchester United, I couldn’t have done it without them. Let’s keep working hard and the results will come."

Cristiano Ronaldo made a shocking return to Manchester United on deadline day and scored a brace in his first start against Newcastle United. He followed it up with goals against Young Boys, West Ham and Villarreal.

The former Juventus forward scored five goals in six appearances in September, with three of them coming in the Premier League. That was enough to ensure he was named as the Player of the Month in the English top-flight.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano Proud to be elected Player Of The Month among so many great players in the Premier League. Thanks to all my teammates at Man. United, couldn’t have done it without them. Let’s keep working hard and the results will come!🔴⚫️💪🏽 Proud to be elected Player Of The Month among so many great players in the Premier League. Thanks to all my teammates at Man. United, couldn’t have done it without them. Let’s keep working hard and the results will come!🔴⚫️💪🏽 https://t.co/OFFmdyfJ7z

Ronaldo has now won the award five times. The previous four came during his first stint with the club. The 36-year-old is now tied with Wayne Rooney for the most Premier League Player of the Month awards won by a Manchester United player.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo help Manchester United bag the Premier League title this season?

The Red Devils haven't had the most extravagant start to the current season. However, they have looked incredibly dangerous with Ronaldo in the side.

United's other impressive signing, Jadon Sancho, has had a sluggish start to the season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer though believes the Englishman will turn things around in no time.

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo has also named his former teammate Federico Chiesa as a potential target for United in the upcoming transfer window. The Italian international has been on fire ever since he made a move to Juventus on loan.

On the flip side, Paul Pogba has been associated with a move to the Bianconeri for as long as fans can remember. The French midfielder has had a rather bittersweet season so far and stated that he will 'decide his future in the summer'.

Also Read

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

Despite a couple of underwhelming performances in the Premier League, Manchester United have looked more organized than in their previous campaigns. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be relying on Cristiano Ronaldo to help the Red Devils bag silverware this season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Manchester United get their hands on silverware this season? Yes No 1 votes so far