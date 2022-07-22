"The reward is a mockery" - German taxi driver outraged by Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer's stinginess after returning lost wallet

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer recently left a German taxi driver infuriated after handing him an unsatisfactory reward for returning his wallet.

According to Sky Germany, Hazir S gave Neuer a lift from the club's training ground to an apartment in the Lehel area of Munich, Germany. The driver later found the goalkeeper's wallet in his vehicle with a driver's license, several credit cards and €800 in cash.

Hazir traveled about 120 kilometers to return the wallet to the 36-year-old, handing it over to the player's manager in the end. Two weeks later, he received a Bayern Munich shirt, with the shot-stopper's name on the back, without a cash reward or even a thank-you note.

Speaking to Sky Germany (via The Sun), Hazir said:

"Neuer's name and address were on his ID. I found a lot of cash, credit card and a driver's licence belonging to him in the car. About 10 days later, I returned the wallet, a box arrived at my house."

He continued:

"There was only a jersey in the box, not even a thank you note. The reward is a mockery. I have four children. He made fun of me. I can't do anything with the jersey, it's a complete disappointment."

According to BILD (via MARCA), an individual who comes across money of €500 or more is entitled to a five percent finder's fee by law, with an additional three percent for more. As a result, Hazir S was entitled to €34.

Neuer, who arrived at the Allianz Arena from Schalke in 2011, has won 10 Bundesliga titles, six DFB Pokal trophies and two UEFA Champions League trophies. Overall, he has made 472 appearances for the Bavarian giants, registering 226 clean sheets in the process.

Manuel Neuer heaps praise on new Bayern Munich signing Matthijs de Ligt

Earlier this week, Bayern Munich announced the signing of Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus in a deal worth up to €77 million. Speaking to BILD (via BuliNews), Manuel Neuer lauded the 22-year-old:

"He is really someone who can lead, who has charisma, who is a great defender. From my feeling, as I've watched him lately, he's very close to German football. I don't think it will take him a long time to integrate."

He added:

"He simply brings qualities and values with him. Basically, as a defensive player, you're grateful when you have players who can lead from behind. Things have always worked out well for us with Dutch players, I've played with a few before."

