"The robbery begins" - Cristiano Ronaldo's sister reacts to brother's disallowed goal

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo had his goal ruled out for offside by the VAR last weekend in a 2-2 Serie A draw against Udinese. The decision has proved to be a controversial one, with many claiming the attacker was onside before scoring the goal.

The Portuguese talisman's sister Elma dos Santos Aveiro has reacted to the incident, taking to her Instagram profile to criticize the decision.

Cristiano Ronaldo disallowed goal and two mistakes from goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny highlight Juventus 2-2 draw vs Udinese in Serie A #SerieA #UdineseJuve #CristianoRonaldo https://t.co/6XX0c9zhCV — IndiaTVSports (@IndiaTVSports) August 23, 2021

She wrote on Instagram with a picture of the moment attached to the post:

"Had you [Ronaldo] had my shoulder, you would have been onside. You need to replace the large size with medium. The robbery begins."

Cristiano Ronaldo thought he had scored the winning goal for Juventus after coming off the bench, sending a powerful header into the net in the dying minutes of the Bianconeri's opening Serie A clash with Udinese on Sunday.

The Portuguese ran wild and celebrated by removing his shirt in front of the fans. However, after a VAR check, the goal was ruled out for offside, leaving the attacker in shock. He was also booked by the referee for taking off his shirt to celebrate.

⚽️ Udinese vs Juventus | Cristiano Ronaldo (GOAL DISALLOWED) 90+7' pic.twitter.com/5vAHI9uq9C — D9INE PREMIUM (@D9INE_FOOTBALL0) August 22, 2021

The match ended with a 2-2 scoreline. Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado both found the back of the net for Juventus in the first half before Roberto Pereyra and Gerard Deulofeu scored for the hosts to ensure the spoils were shared.

Up next, Max Allegri's men will lock horns with Empoli at Allianz Stadium in their second Serie A game of the season this Saturday. They currently sit in 10th position on the table and will be keen to improve their standing with a victory this weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo thought he had won the game for Juventus but VAR had a different idea

Cristiano Ronaldo linked with Juventus exit

Cristiano Ronaldo played from the bench in Juventus's 2-2 draw with Udinese on Sunday. According to reports, the Portuguese requested to be named among the substitutes as he works on his move away from the club.

The attacker is in the final year of his contract with the Bianconeri and will become a free agent at the end of the season. CR7 has been linked with several clubs over the last few weeks, including the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

