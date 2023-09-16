"The robot crashed", "Best John Terry impression" - Fans laugh as Peter Crouch slips while shooting ahead of Liverpool vs Wolverhampton

Former football players often hang up their boots and take up microphones after retirement, such as retired English striker Peter Crouch. The former Liverpool and Stoke City man was on punditry duty with TNT Sports ahead of Saturday's early kick-off against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool were handed the first game of the fifth week of the 2023-24 season against Wolves at the Molineux, an interesting tie. The TNT Sports crew made their way onto the pitch before kick-off for a feel of the turf, as they posted on their Instagram.

Peter Crouch stepped up to take a shot from the edge of the box, and he slipped just as he was about to hit the ball. The former footballer was putting on a pair of sneakers when he attempted the failed shot on the pitch. Their caption showed a bit of jest for the lanky ex-striker.

"Not the best start to the weekend for Peter Crouch 😅"

The post generated a lot of reactions from fans, including 53.4k likes and 630 comments.

One fan replied with a tribute to the former Liverpool man's famous robot celebration.

"The robot crashed. Time to reboot"

Another set of fans related the attempt with another failed attempt by an English player over 15 years ago. Then-Chelsea captain John Terry slipped as he took the decisive kick in the 2008 UEFA Champions League Final penalty shootout, and the fans likened it to this.

"Reminds me of John Terry's penalty miss 😜during our Champions league finals loss in 2008 🫠"

Peter Crouch enjoyed a successful professional career

Crouch played professionally in the Premier League for multiple clubs. The biggest side he played for, however, was Liverpool, a team he joined in 2005. The lanky striker won the FA Cup and FA Community Shield at the club, and won a UEFA Champions League runners-up medal.

Peter Crouch also played for Portsmouth, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, Aston Villa and Burnley. The 42-year-old striker played for England 42 times, including in two editions of the FIFA World Cup. He scored 22 goals for the Three Lions, as well.

Crouch scored 106 goals in 467 Premier League appearances and is one of only 33 players to score over 100 Premier League goals. He also holds the record for the most headed goals in Premier League history. The English man retired in 2019 after a brief stint with Sean Dyche's Burnley and has since taken up punditry.