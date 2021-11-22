"The Ronaldo over Messi crowd will feast" - Manchester United fans react to the news that PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino could be Solskjaer's replacement

Mauricio Pochettino might be the answer to Manchester United's managerial issue. According to the Mail, Pochettino is ready to take the job right away. Pochettino is said to miss living in England, where his family resides, and does not appreciate managing PSG's 'huge egos.'

Manchester United fans have reacted to the news with both positive and negative comments, including:

"Hearing Poch wants to join now. The Ronaldo over Messi FC crowd will feast if true." and "I’m really not sure how I feel about us getting Pochettino. Maybe 2 years ago I would’ve loved it but I’m not sure if he’s the right man"

Sean @GGMUFCSean Hearing Poch wants to join now. The Ronaldo over Messi FC crowd will feast if true. Hearing Poch wants to join now. The Ronaldo over Messi FC crowd will feast if true.

It is, however, critical to approach this study with a healthy dosage of skepticism. Pochettino's failure to win a major prize throughout his managerial career is one of his biggest flaws. But he is currently on track to win Ligue 1 in a landslide with several weeks to spare.

PSG are already 11 points clear at the top of the table and all he needs to do now is finish the job. With Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi at his disposal, he has a fantastic chance of winning the Champions League as well. It makes no sense to give it up and go to Manchester United in the middle of the season, when everything is going well for him.

Pochettino's concern is that it may all come crashing down with a disastrous Champions League performance in the final stages, and he could be replaced. But, if that happens, so be it; he shouldn't be in a hurry to leave now. Despite ties to Zinedine Zidane, Guillem Balague, a close confidant of Pochettino, tells BBC Sport that PSG are delighted with the manager.

Pochettino appears to have plenty of momentum to become Manchester United's manager starting next summer. It would be surprising if the Argentine forced a move now, especially given United's announcement that they are looking for an interim manager. Pochettino has piqued Manchester United's interest for some time. The club would react if he abruptly announced his decision to leave PSG, but it isn't something Manchester United can bank on.

(˘ ³˘)♥︎ @UTDCOYBIG I’m really not sure how I feel about us getting Pochettino. Maybe 2 years ago I would’ve loved it but I’m not sure if he’s the right man I’m really not sure how I feel about us getting Pochettino. Maybe 2 years ago I would’ve loved it but I’m not sure if he’s the right man

The Mail's news comes as a complete shock, and we'll see if it has legs over the coming week or if United will have to wait until next summer to get Pochettino. There's an argument to be made to just get to the point and save everyone the time and effort of going through the whole drama. Pochettino may simply choose to follow his heart if United want him and he wants United.

