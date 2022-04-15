"The rules were clear" - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel comments on the rejection of Crystal Palace's request for Conor Gallagher

Crystal Palace have been left frustrated by Chelsea's decision not to allow Conor Gallagher to face his parent club in the FA Cup semi-final. When the midfielder arrived on loan at Selhurst Park, his contract restricted him from playing in games against the Blues in any competition.

Patrick Vieira's side have managed a very impressive run in the FA Cup and are now set to clash against Chelsea in the semi-finals on Sunday. This will be a huge opportunity for both Palace and Gallagher. Given the occasion, the club requested the Blues to allow the midfielder to line up against them.

However, their request has been denied and will see the dynamic midfielder miss out on the FA Cup semi-final. Thomas Tuchel was asked about the matter in his press conference. As reported via Football London, Tuchel stated that although he understands the frustration, the terms of the contract will stand. He said:

"I had the chance to speak to Conor and I could see his frustration. We met some weeks ago after the international break. We ran into each other by coincidence and we had a chat and I apologize because I know how competitive he is. It's the way it is. We play to win the game and the rules were clear when we made the loan. I can understand the disappointment of Conor."

The Chelsea loanee has played a vital role in Crystal Palace's impressive performances this season under Patrick Vieira. He has made 32 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles so far and has scored eight goals and provided five assists.

The intensity of Gallagher's pressing, positional awareness and chance creation have made it difficult for even the best sides in the division to deal with his threat.

Chelsea will look to bounce back from Champions League upset

Thomas Tuchel's side were extremely close to making a memorable comeback against Real Madrid in the Champions League in the second leg of their tie on Tuesday. The Blues put in an intense shift and were cruising at 3-0 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate.

However, a moment of sheer quality from Luka Modric and Rodrygo pulled Los Blancos back on level pegging. Karim Benzema then fired a sucker punch in extra time.

Chelsea will be determined to respond to this defeat with real purpose and intent against Crystal Palace. There is a feeling among fans that this tie will not disappoint in terms of goals.

The Blues manager confirmed that his side will be without Ben Chilwell, Calum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku for Sunday's fixture.

