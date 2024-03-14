"The Saudi league is developing but it doesn't suit me" – Ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits transfer mistake

Former Liverpool captain and Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson has admitted that moving to the Saudi Pro League ahead of the ongoing campaign was a mistake.

Last summer, Henderson left the Reds to secure a £12 million permanent switch to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq. However, the 33-year-old Englishman decided to leave the Steven Gerrard-coached side in the winter transfer window after failing to settle in Saudi Arabia.

Henderson, who captained Jurgen Klopp's side to seven trophies, joined Ajax on a free transfer in mid-January this year. He has made seven appearances across all competitions for them, assisting one goal.

In a recent interview with Dutch news outlet Het Parool, Henderson opened up on his six-month stint at Al-Ettifaq. He said (h/t X/@TheEuropeanLad):

"I now realize that football runs through my blood. The Saudi league is developing but it doesn't suit me, I made a mistake going there. I am happy here at the Ajax project."

Expand Tweet

Back in January, Henderson claimed that he had joined Al-Ettifaq due to footballing reasons. The ex-Liverpool ace told reporters during his first presser as an Ajax star (h/t ESPN):

"It was very much a football decision. Of course, I've got to make the decision for me, about what's best for me and my family as well. I think a lot of people would probably like us to sit here and criticize the Saudi league and everything that went along with that, but that's something that I'm not going to do."

Claiming that he has respect for the Saudi league, Henderson added:

"I've got full respect for the Saudi league, for any fans of the club, for the people over there who really made us feel welcome. But unfortunately, these things in life sometimes just don't work out in football and in life in general."

Expand Tweet

Liverpool in pole position to sign Georgiy Sudakov amid interest from other top clubs

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool have emerged as the primary contenders to snap up Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov. They are set to battle it out with Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus, and Napoli in the race to sign the 21-year-old.

Sudakov, whose contract is set to expire in December 2028, reportedly has a £128 million release clause. The right-footed playmaker is believed to be keen to secure a move to a top European league this summer.

A 12-cap Ukraine international, the Liverpool target has cemented himself as a key starter for his club since the start of last campaign. He has registered 10 goals and 13 assists in his last 63 matches for his team.