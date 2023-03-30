"The season doesn’t get started until Easter"- Andy Cole recalls Sir Alex Ferguson statement and delivers bold PL title message to Arsenal

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole cited a statement from Sir Alex Ferguson to remind Arsenal that the Premier League title race is far from over this season.

The Gunners currently have 69 points from 28 games and hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Pep Guardiola is no stranger to Premier League title races, having won four of the lpast five English top-division trophies.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are without a league title since the 2003-04 campaign. This could give them an added push to win the whole thing, but it also means they are comparatively less experienced than Manchester City in situations such as this.

For Cole, who won five Premier League titles under Sir Alex, the business end of the season still awaits Arsenal. He told the Filthy Fellas channel on YouTube (h/t HITC):

"I still think Manchester City will win it [league title]. You are what, eight clear? The way Liverpool have been inconsistent, then I can see Man City winning [in the league clash on 1 April]."

Cole was asked if his prediction would change if Liverpool beat Manchester City at the Etihad in the Premier League on 1 April. He replied:

"Then, Arsenal (for the title), yeah, yeah. But then, Arsenal need to go to the Etihad and Anfield! Every time I have seen Arsenal play Manchester City. They have schooled Arsenal. I mean schooled."

He added:

"When I was playing, the manager (Sir Alex) always used to say to us, ‘The season doesn’t get started until Easter.' That’s when you dropped points. If Arsenal come through that period, because there are mad games during that time, if they come through that dropping three or four points, then yeah (they’ll win the league)."

Arsenal face Liverpool in the league on Easter (9 April) at Anfield.

Manchester City have dominated Arsenal in recent Premier League meetings

Manchester City have yet to lose against Arsenal in the Premier League since December 2015. City have won 12 and drawn twice in 14 league games between the two teams during that time.

This includes the Cityzens' 3-1 win at the Emirates on 15 February. Pep Guardiola's side, hence, have dominated Arsenal in recent years. For the Gunners faithful, none of those results would matter if they manage to beat the Cityzens on 26 April at the Etihad.

Manchester City also have the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League to focus on while Arsenal are out of all cup competitions. After their clash against Liverpool on Easter Day, the Gunners will have eight games left to play this season.

This includes matches against Manchester City, Chelsea (29 April) and Newcastle United (7 May).

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes