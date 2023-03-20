"The season is not over yet" - Roy Keane believes Manchester City star will play key role in their PL title battle against Arsenal

Arsenal opened up an eight-point lead over Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title this season after beating Crystal Palace 4-1 at the weekend. Regardless, former Manchester United star Roy Keane believes the title race is far from over and claimed that Cityzens forward Erling Haaland will play a key role in the battle against the Gunners.

Erling Haaland's incredible form with Manchester City this season is indeed one reason why Arsenal can't afford to let down their guard. The Norwegian has been a huge revelation since the beginning of the season, stealing the limelight with his brilliant displays in front of goal.

So far, the 22-year-old has made 26 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side in the English top flight, recording 28 goals and five assists. Speaking on ITV with Mark Pougatch, Roy Keane discussed Haaland's incredible form and Arsenal's title charge, saying:

“I still think he (Haaland) has gone to the wrong club,” he joked. “It’s brilliant. He was a born goalscorer. He’s at the right club, with the right manager and the right team. Amazing. Absolutely amazing.”

Mark Pougatch added:

“You all know what it’s like. We are in March, now it starts. Arsenal won today in the league, which is good for them, they know that those hooves they can hear, Cheltenham is over because it’s Manchester City.”

Keane responded:

“Of course, we also mention there about Haaland. We have to remind people, the hardest part of football is scoring goals. It’s the hardest part. Defending can be easy, tackling and hitting people.

“But putting the ball into the back of the net is the hardest and he’s doing it for fun. The season is not over yet. This is crunch time now. This is where the season really kicks in.”

As it stands, Arsenal have garnered 69 points in the Premier League so far this season, having recorded 22 victories, three draws and three defeats in 28 games. Manchester City, meanwhile, have 61 points in 27 matches courtesy of 19 wins, four draws and four losses.

Michael Owen tips Arsenal star to battle Manchester City's Erling Haaland for Premier League Player of the Year award

Former Liverpool star Michael Owen has claimed that Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka should be in contention for the prestigious accolade alongside Haaland. The Gunners forward has bagged 13 goals and 10 assists in 38 appearances across all fronts and Owen believes he deserves to be in the running for the award.

“He (Saka) would 100% be in the conversation," he said.

"It looks like Haaland, that number nine you are talking about. He is going to break virtually every record that has ever been set, in terms of goalscoring in the Premier League this season.

“But, when you are talking about having conversations about other players, then Saka definitely is right up there,” the Englishman added.

