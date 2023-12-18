"The second touch is the problem" – Jurgen Klopp takes hilarious dig at Liverpool star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has taken a humorous dig at Joel Matip, claiming that the centre-back's second touch is quite below-par.

Earlier past month, both Klopp and Matip took part in a Sky Sports YouTube video. They were instructed to identify a professional footballer from a group of five, using a host of drills to eliminate the fakers.

Prior to the start of the 'first touch' challenge, Klopp told Sky Sports:

"Joel in this moment has a really good first touch."

However, Klopp followed it up with a jab at Matip. He said with a laugh:

"The second touch is then the problem."

Matip, who arrived on a free transfer from Schalke 04 in 2016, has been quite vital to Liverpool's success under the helm of Klopp. The 32-year-old Cameroonian has helped his current team lift seven trophies so far, making 201 appearances across competitions in the process.

Earlier this month, Matip sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his side's thrilling 4-3 Premier League victory over Fulham at Anfield. He is likely to be out for the rest of the ongoing 2023-24 season.

In the veteran defender's absence, Ibrahima Konate is thought to regularly partner Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool's defence. Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah are a couple of other defensive options for the Reds.

Liverpool monitoring 21-year-old defender

Taking to X, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed that Piero Hincapie is interested in sealing a move away from Bayer Leverkusen in the winter window. He wrote:

"Piero Hincapie, open for a new challenge in winter as he wants to play regularly. He's not happy as a substitute. But: Leverkusen appreciates him & wants to keep him as [Edmond] Tapsoba & [Odilon] Kossounou will join the African Cup [next January]."

Hincapie, who joined Leverkusen from Argentine side Talleres for over £5 million in 2021, has started just two Bundesliga games this season. He has made 16 overall appearances, including nine starts, so far.

Revealing the Reds' interest in the Ecuadorian, Plettenberg concluded:

"The 21-year-old [left-footed centre-back] has many inquiries on the table. Talks took place. Liverpool are monitoring him but there is no offer; no concrete talks yet."

Should the 21-year-old decide to join Liverpool next January, he would prove to be a clever signing for them. He would provide quality depth at centre-back and could also fill in as a left-back when required.

So far, Hincapie has scored three goals in 92 matches for Leverkusen.