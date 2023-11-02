"The most significant goals are the more important ones" - Lionel Messi names his favorite goals from his career

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has named his goals in the Champions League and World Cup finals to be among his favorites in a new interview.

Messi picked up his eighth Ballon d'Or on Monday for his World Cup triumph with Argentina last year, pipping Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

The former Barcelona ace netted seven goals, including two in the finals against France, and made three assists as the Albiceleste lifted their third title and first since 1986.

Messi faced strong competition from the treble-winning Erling Haaland. He struck 52 goals from 53 games in all competitions and won the Premier League, Champions League and the FA Cup with Manchester City last season.

Also in the reckoning was Mbappe, winner of the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the Ligue 1, while also winning the French top-flight title once again with PSG.

However, the Golden Ball eventually went to Messi, who emerged as the outright favorite in the days leading up to the ceremony.

He recently sat down for an interview, wherein he was asked about his favorite goals from among the 800+ that he's scored in his career. His answer would not have surprised many.

Messi said (via Ballon d'Or #ballondor on X):

"Well, I always say that special goals are the important thing to have scored in the Champions League final, to have now scored in the final of the World Cup."

In addition to this, he also mentioned a famous goal he scored in the Champions League against Real Madrid, back in 2011.

"I don't know, a goal that I always remember and I don't go much for the goal and for what the goals mean. It's the goal against Real Madrid, which we beat 2-0 in that Champions League semi-final in the Bernabeu. The most significant goals are the more important ones."

All the goals he mentioned are truly legendary and helped his teams win, big time.

Lionel Messi's Champions League goal against Real Madrid takes the cake

Of all the goals that Lionel Messi mentioned, his one against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals of the 2010-11 season takes the cake.

Sure, in terms of importance, nothing can beat his brace against France in the 2022 World Cup final, but in terms of quality, there's one goal that stands out.

In the 87th minute of their pulsating Champions League encounter with Los Blancos at the Bernabeu, Messi cut his way through their midfield and defense in a lovely solo goal.

As he scampered forward, Xavi laid off the ball for him, and La Pulga dribbled his way past a host of white shirts before arrowing the ball into the bottom corner past Iker Casillas.

The run - perfectly timed. The technique - top-notch. The ball control - breathtaking. The execution - cool as you like. That was peak Messi. That was Messi, personified.

Although he scored several more mind-boggling goals in the competition since then, that one will always remain among the best in Champions League history.