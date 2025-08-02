"The situation is far from ideal" - Newcastle boss Eddie Howe addresses Alexander Isak situation after Liverpool's bid to sign him gets rejected

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has admitted that Alexander Isak's situation is 'complicated' amid Liverpool's reported approach to sign the striker. The tactician also revealed that he only learnt about the Swedish star training at Real Sociedad from media reports.

Ad

Speaking to the media ahead of their pre-season friendly against Tottenham Hotspur, Howe said that Newcastle United had turned down the first bid from Liverpool. He admitted that the situation was not ideal, and he was unsure what would happen next, saying (via Metro):

"It's difficult, because you don't know what is going to happen from this point. We can only deal with the reality. The reality is we had a first bid from Liverpool and I believe that was turned down. From this point onwards, let's see what happens.

Ad

Trending

"In terms of trying to upset players and all that kind of stuff, from my perspective, we can only talk about our conduct. We try to do things in the right way. Signing players is always complex. We just try to do what we think is right. I can't talk about other clubs, that's not for me to say. I know where he is through the media, so I think from that perspective, it's difficult for me to go into any detail. The situation is far from ideal. It is quite complex."

Ad

Liverpool reportedly launched a £110 million bid for Alexander Isak on Friday, August 1. Newcastle United swiftly turned down the offer for their star striker, and reports suggest the Reds are unlikely to bid again.

Eddie Howe unsure about Alexander Isak's future amid Liverpool interest

Eddie Howe further opened up about Liverpool's pursuit of Alexander Isak. He revealed that he was only informed by Newcastle United after a bid was turned down.

Ad

He is also hopeful of Isak playing for the Magpies again. He said:

"I think from my situation, I am very much removed from everything that is happening back home. I was made aware there was a bid yesterday. That bid was turned down before I heard about it. There are people back in England dealing with the situation. I really don't know what is going to happen next, but from our perspective, we still support Alex in every way, and my wish is still that we see him in a Newcastle shirt again."

Newcastle United were reportedly interested in signing Hugo Ekitike this summer, but Liverpool swooped in quickly to sign the striker, who has already made his unofficial debut for the Reds. The Magpies are now reportedly battling Manchester United for RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More