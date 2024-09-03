"The situation for Mo is quite clear" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool. The Egyptian winger's contract at Anfield expires next summer.

Salah has been one of the players in the Premier League since arriving from AS Roma in 2017. However, his future has been up in the air for some time now. A Saudi Arabian club reportedly made a bid for him last summer but the Reds rejected it. With Jurgen Klopp gone this summer and only one year left on Salah's contract, speculation about his future has only grown.

Amidst this, Romano has shared his report on the winger's future, saying (via TBR Football):

“I think so. The situation for Mo is quite clear. He would be really happy to continue at Liverpool. I can confirm that. That is a crucial part of the story, Mo would like to stay at the club, Mo is very happy at Liverpool.

“Mo believes his future could still be in the Premier League in a Liverpool shirt, so the message from the player’s side is clear. Now it depends if they can reach an agreement on financial terms.”

Salah has scored 214 goals and provided 92 assists in 352 games across competitions for the Merseysiders so far. He's helped them win numerous trophies, including one UEFA Champions League and one Premier League title.

Mohamed Salah recently spoke about his contract situation with Liverpool

Amidst all the speculation surrounding his future, Mohamed Salah continues to perform brilliantly for Liverpool. He's scored three goals and provided three assists in just three games this season. He scored one goal and provided two assists in the Merseysiders' 3-0 win over rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on September 1.

After the game, the 32-year-old spoke about his future at the club, saying (via Goal):

"Honestly, I had a good summer, I had a long time to stay with myself and try to think positive, because as you know it's my last year in the club. I just want to enjoy it and I don't want to think about it. I feel I'm free to play football and we'll see what's going to happen next year."

"Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts, so I've said 'OK, I'll play my last season and in the end we'll see.' It's not up to me, nobody talked to me from the club, but we'll see."

Along with Salah, the contracts of other key players for the Reds like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are also set to expire next summer.

