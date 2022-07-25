"The situation is totally quiet" – Fabrizio Romano claims it will be 'difficult' for Liverpool star to leave Anfield

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that it will be difficult for Roberto Firmino to leave Liverpool this summer, as they don't have the "desire" to sell any more attackers.

The Brazilian, who has been linked with Serie A giants Juventus, sees his contract run out in June 2023.

The 30-year-old, who had already slid down the pecking order after Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz's signings, will also have to vie with Darwin Nunez for game time this season.

The player stands to see more action away from Anfield, but Romano does not think he will be able to depart this summer.

Having already lost Divock Origi, Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is unwilling to part ways with Firmino, a player he considers to be important.

Shedding light on the matter, Romano wrote for CaughtOffside:

"So far Juventus have not approached Liverpool for Roberto Firmino. The situation is totally quiet – Jurgen Klopp considers him part of the project, especially because a lot of resources are needed in the World Cup season.

"Still, in my opinion, it's not looking like he'll be a regular for Liverpool this season, which is a shame because he's a great talent. I'm sure he can still contribute a lot to Klopp's team, but if he found a club where he could be a key player he would really get his magic back."

The Italian explained further, saying:

"Leaving Liverpool will be difficult, though. They have sold players already this summer, with Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi leaving. I doubt there is much desire to sell more."

Roberto Firmino has been an important part of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

Joining the Reds from Hoffenheim for a €41 million fee in 2015, Roberto Firmino has proven himself to be an integral part of the club.

Since 2015, he has featured in 327 games across competitions, recording 98 goals and 74 assists. Firmino has won one Premier League, one Champions League, and an FA Cup, amongst other honors with the Anfield outfit.

Beyond goals and assists, it is his versatility and intelligence that helps him stand out. He can play in every offensive position, pass better than most, and understands the concept of space like no other.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Liverpool have no appetite for allowing Roberto Firmino to leave during this summer transfer window. NEW: Liverpool have no appetite for allowing Roberto Firmino to leave during this summer transfer window. #lfc [liverpool echo] 🚨 NEW: Liverpool have no appetite for allowing Roberto Firmino to leave during this summer transfer window. #lfc [liverpool echo] https://t.co/s1A6hlFwFj

Given Firmino's qualities, wanting to keep him is hardly unnatural for Jurgen Klopp. But he must find a way to integrate him more into the team in the 2022-23 season.

If not, Firmino's chances of spearheading Brazil's attack in the 2022 World Cup would take a drastic hit.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far