“The slightest mistake can eliminate you” – Lionel Messi warns PSG teammates about ‘complicated’ pursuit of Champions League glory

PSG ace Lionel Messi believes winning the UEFA Champions League is a complicated pursuit.

The Argentine, who has lifted the title four times with Barcelona, knows it's a competition between the best European sides. He has warned his current teammates against mistakes, as even the smallest ones can put paid to their ambitions of winning the competition.

The 34-year-old's comments have come after the Parisians' slender 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash in Paris on Tuesday.

Messi missed a penalty, but Kylian Mbappe saved his blushes with a 94th-minute winner at the Parc des Princes.

Despite the narrow advantage, Messi wants to remain grounded while maintaining that the Parisians have what it takes to go all the way. Speaking to PSG magazine, he said:

“It's complicated to win the CL. It's complicated because it's a competition that brings together the best teams, and the slightest detail, the slightest mistake, can eliminate you. I think we have a team that can try to win it.

"We're excited about it, and we really hope we can do it, but we have to take it easy. I repeat, it is difficult to win the CL. It's not always the best team that wins it, and you really have to focus on all the details, thinking about being the strongest team possible."

PSG have never won the Champions League. The closest they've come is making the final in Porto in 2020, where Bayern Munich beat them 1-0. However, the Argentine believes the French giants are on the right path to lifting their maiden European title this year.

“At the end of the day, it's the strongest teams that achieve their goals. And we're on that path, looking to become even stronger than we are."

PSG now favourites to beat Real Madrid

PSG huffed and puffed but eventually came away with a narrow 1-0 win over Real Madrid that gives them a slight advantage going into the second leg next month.

It ain't over yet, and with the away goals rule no longer there, Los Blancos will fancy their chances.

However, their recent form has been disappointing. Unless that improves, Mauricio Pochettino's side will be the favourites to advance to the quarter-finals at the expense of the 13-time winners.

If they're able to do so, many would even bet PSG to go all the way in the competition this year.

