“The Slot effect”, “Thought it was Drake” - Fans left stunned as Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah shaves off curly hairy and flaunts new look

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has taken to Instagram to share a picture of his new haircut and beard trim, leading to reactions from surprised fans. The forward just ended his seventh season at Anfield, where he helped the club win the Carabao Cup and send Jurgen Klopp off in style.

Klopp joined the club nine years ago, and Mohamed Salah became one of his best signings ever, leading the front line in the years that have passed. The Egyptian ace has helped them win quite a few trophies in the last seven years, including the Champions League and the Premier League.

However, with Klopp now leaving Anfield to make way for new head coach Arne Slot, it seems that Mohamed Salah has decided to leave his trademark haircut in the Klopp era. The Egyptian winger took to social media to share his new haircut, as he wore matching shorts and a shirt.

This is easily the shortest hair fans have seen him with in over a decade, and they took to Mohamed Salah's comment section on Instagram to react:

“The Slot effect," one fan called it.

“Thought it was Drake,” another shocked fan said.

"Arne Slot said to you to make a new hair cut," a fan wondered.

"Are you going to the army or what, King?" another asked.

"Wtf Mo why did you cut your hair 😩😩 Well you look good," said a fan.

"Summer has arrived, everything is fine until autumn, your hair will grow 😆," a fan joked.

"The Egyptian king," hailed a fan.

"How to approach a slot in the fastest way," laughed another.

"We got Salah buzz cut before gta 6," a fan mocked Rockstar Studios.

Liverpool legend includes Jurgen Klopp in top 5 Premier League managers list

Liverpool legend Jaime Carragher believes departing head coach Jurgen Klopp is one of the top five managers in Premier League history. The former Anfield defender rates the German higher than Arsene Wenger but below icons like Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola, and Jose Mourinho.

Speaking on Stick to Football, the Liverpool legend revealed his managerial top three for the Premier League, saying (via TBR Football):

“I would put him [Klopp] above Wenger, the only reason being is the Champions League. They didn’t quite crack that Arsenal. He got to three finals and won it once, I just think coming up against City, points totals as well. I put Pep top of Premier League."

“I think Sir Alex Ferguson, what he did at Aberdeen, maybe puts him above Pep. That’s a debate in itself but in terms of the Premier League, Guardiola has won six in seven and he’s only been here eight years. I would go Pep, Ferguson, Jose and then I’d put Klopp next," he added.

The former Liverpool manager managed to win only one Premier League title during his nine years in England, ending the Reds' 30 year wait for a win. However, his position in the managerial tier list will remain debatable, with players like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk helping him win trophies regularly.