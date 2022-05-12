"The stakes couldn't be any higher" - Paul Merson predicts the result of Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

The north London derby is one of the most exciting games in Premier League history and the stakes are even higher this time around, as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are looking to pip one another for a place in the top four. Considering how tantalizingly poised this game is, it's a really hard one to call and could go either way.

Tottenham are a very good football playing side, but it's a little funny if you think of the fact that they are fifth in the table despite doing the double over Manchester City and drawing home and away to Liverpool. They still have time to make amends, but a draw is an absolute waste of time for them against Arsenal.

If this one ends in a draw, Arsenal only need to win one of their two remaining games in the Premier League to secure a UEFA Champions League spot. If they can't do that, they don't deserve to be there - it's as simple as that. That said, if the Gunners lose this one, I'd say Tottenham are the favorites. It all depends on a lot of things, so we'll have to see how this one pans out.

Spurs need to win this one more than Arsenal, so the longer this one stays 0-0, the more you fancy Arsenal to see it off to get a draw at least. I think this one will be pretty tight so I'm predicting a 1-1 draw, which will be a better result for the Gunners than Tottenham.

Arsenal could take a leaf out of Tottenham's playbook for crucial Premier League clash

Arsenal might look to approach this game just like how Spurs played against Liverpool, as they sat back and counter-attacked to get a much-needed point. A front three of Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka has got pace, energy, skill and guile in abundance and that's what they need to win a game like this.

Nketiah has really come into his own in recent weeks and offers much more than Alexandre Lacazette in these kinds of games, so he'll be one to watch out for. They will try to give him a new deal, but we'll have to wait and see to find out if that ship has sailed. Nketiah is not going to take Arsenal to the next level, but he's a great person to have in the squad as a back-up, making this an interesting dilemma for the Gunners.

As for Spurs, Harry Kane and Son-Heung Min obviously need no introduction and will undoubtedly be the danger men for the home side. This is a massive football match for both teams as neither Mikel Arteta nor Antonio Conte would want to play Europa League football next season. This is as big a game for Tottenham as it is for Arsenal, so the stakes couldn't be any higher.

Edited by Paul Merson