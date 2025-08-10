"The stats that I had this year aren’t those of a normal defender" - PSG defender claims he 'deserves' to win 2025 Ballon d'Or

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Achraf Hakimi believes he deserves to win the Ballon d'Or this year. The right-back claimed that the goals he scored in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League should tilt the votes in his favor.

Speaking to Canal Plus, Hakimi said that his stats from the 2024/25 season show that he deserves the award more than a forward. The PSG star claimed that people will mistake him for a forward or a midfielder based on his goals, but he has managed to do it from the defense, while also running back to get back into position to defend. He said (via GFFN):

"There aren't many players that have scored in the quarter-final, semi-final, and final as a defender, where it is more difficult. People think that I'm a forward or a midfielder, but I play in a back four, and I have to think about defending. That is more difficult. The stats that I had this year aren't those of a normal defender. I think that, when a defender does that, he deserves more than a forward."

Achraf Hakimi scored four goals in the UEFA Champions League and had as many in Ligue 1 as PSG went on to win both trophies. The Moroccan star's performances have not gone unnoticed, and he has been named a top 30 nominee for the Ballon d'Or this season.

Hervé Renard backed PSG star Achraf Hakimi for Ballon d'Or

Hervé Renard spoke to Moroccan sports outlet Le 360 Sports earlier this summer and backed Achraf Hakimi for the Ballon d'Or. He claimed that the PSG star was the best player in the world last season and said (via Africa Soccer):

"He is one of the best players in the world today. For me, he is the Ballon d'Or of this season because he has been exceptional, consistent, and decisive in all his performances. His evolution has been exceptional. From Dortmund to Inter Milan, then to Paris Saint-Germain, he has only joined great clubs, which fully reflects his talent. Today, Achraf Hakimi is the best player on the continent. And given his young age, he is far from done adding to his list of achievements."

Along with Hakimi, eight of his PSG teammates have also been nominated for the Ballon d'Or this year. Ousmane Dembélé, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Vitinha, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves and Nuno Mendes are also in the running for the award.

