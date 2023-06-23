“The story begins now” – Kylian Mbappe sends special message to French prodigy Victor Wembanyama after NBA draft pick

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe sent a heartwarming message to compatriot and NBA star Victor Wembanyama. The teenage star was selected by the San Antonio Spurs as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Taking to Twitter, the PSG star wrote:

"WEMBY. The story begins now."

Wembanyama is regarded as one of the greatest prospects to enter the NBA draft in the history of the league. At 7'5", the 19-year-old has exhibited jaw-dropping skills that have made him a well-recognized star even before entering the league.

Upon getting drafted, he had this to say to ESPN's Andrew Lopez:

“It’s accomplishing something that I’ve been dreaming of my whole life. Hearing that sentence from Adam Silver, I’ve dreamed of it so much, I gotta cry.”

Wembanyama joins a San Antonio Spurs side that has a great legacy of French players, including the likes of Tony Parker and Boris Diaw who helped the team win championships.

The pair were seen linking up in May around the NBA draft Lottery. Mbappe had attended Wembanyama's final regular-season game with Paris-based side Boulogne-Levallois.

Lionel Messi sends message to Kylian Mbappe over uncertain future at PSG

Messi has reportedly asked Mbappe to leave the Ligue 1 side.

Lionel Messi has requested Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG and join either Barcelona or Real Madrid. According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, the Argentine superstar believes that the French attacker deserves a better project and thus should leave.

He said:

“I prefer that you go to Barça but if you want to go to Madrid, do it, you deserve a real winning project.”

Messi himself left the Ligue 1 club this summer, shocking the world by deciding to go to MLS side Inter Miami. He endured a rocky relationship with the club's fans towards the end of his tenure, being booed in games after their Champions League elimination.

Mbappe, on the other hand, has reportedly made it clear that he does not wish to extend his stay. L'Equipe reported earlier that the 24-year-old has no intention of triggering a clause that would extend his contract by a further year, making him a free agent in the summer of 2024.

Real Madrid are known to be in the market for a top-quality striker. They have just lost club legend Karim Benzema to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. The arrival of Joselu from Espanyol on loan has bolstered the attack but he is believed to be a back-up option.

