"The strategy is different" - European giants rule out move for Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United release

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has claimed that the German club won't be signing former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils mutually terminated the Portuguese ace's contract last week following his controversial interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo hit out at the club's owners, manager Erik ten Hag and legend Wayne Rooney at different points in the interview.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently a free agent and will perhaps look for a new club in the upcoming January transfer window.

Bayern Munich sold Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona in the summer and could have looked to sign Ronaldo. However, Kahn has revealed that they have no such plans, as he told Sky Sports (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I can rule out a move for Ronaldo. We’ve considered it, we all love Ronaldo but the strategy is different. We’ve a clear idea, philosophy of how our squad should be put together."

The legendary forward lost his starting XI position at Manchester United this season under Ten Hag after missing the majority of the pre-season.

Ronaldo started 10 games across competitions, with just four of them being in the Premier League. He scored three goals and provided two assists in 16 overall appearances.

Ronaldo is currently in Qatar hoping to help Portugal lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup title. A Selecao have qualified for the knockout stages with one group game to spare.

Marcus Rashford on playing with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

It is no surprise that the Portuguese forward is an idol for many footballers and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is one of them.

The Englishman was recently asked about the forward's departure from Old Trafford and he said (via Sky Sports):

"It has been an unbelievable experience to play with him. He is one of my idols and someone I always looked up to. It is something I can keep with me forever. I wish him all the best and we want to thank him for the things he’s done for Manchester United."

The Portugal captain re-joined the Red Devils from Juventus in the summer of 2021. He became the club's top scorer last campaign, scoring 24 goals in 38 matches across competitions.

Ronaldo's second stint with the club has now ended in an unfortunate fashion. However, young United players, like Rashford, did get a good opportunity to play with the legend of the game.

