"The strongest lineup", "Maresca you genius" - Chelsea fans delighted with starting XI against Fulham

Chelsea fans have expressed their delight at the players selected by coach Enzo Maresca to face neighbours Fulham in the Premier League. The Blues are up against the Cottagers following their disappointing defeat to Polish side Legia Warsaw in the UEFA Europa Conference League in midweek.

Blues boss Maresca has rotated his squad for the short trip to Craven Cottage, following their midweek exertions in London. He has made seven changes to the side that lost to Legia, with only Reece James, Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer, and Marc Cucurella keeping their places in the XI.

Chelsea are in desperate need of a win to get their hopes of a return to the UEFA Champions League back on track. The Blues have drawn each of their last two league games against Brentford and Ipswich Town, and know a win will momentarily take them up to fifth.

Some of the club's fans were pleased with the starting XI for the game, and they took to X to share their opinions. A fan hailed the coach as a genius for his selection.

"MARESCAAAAA YOU GENIUSSSS", they wrote.

Another fan pointed on it that this is possibly the strongest XI put out by the Blues this season.

"probably the strongest lineup we've put out all season (-chalobah)", they posted.

A fan pointed out that James is being used in his natural position.

"James RB where he belongs finally", they wrote.

Another fan named the lineup as one of the most satisfying in a while.

"One of the most satisfying line ups in a while. Hopefully you allow them play their positions as it is on paper", they pointed out.

A fan celebrated the inclusion of James ahead of Malo Gusto in the XI.

"James over gusto. Today is a good day😂😂", they posted.

Another fan predicted a win for the team with James starting.

"HE STARTED JAMES WE WIN", they wrote.

Chelsea lost the reverse fixture against Fulham at home back in December as the Cottagers won at Stamford Bridge for the first time. Enzo Maresca's side have never lost home and away to Fulham in a single league season, and will be hopeful of maintaining that record after 90 minutes at Craven Cottage.

Reece James makes surprise start, Romeo Lavia returns for Chelsea against Fulham

Despite starting against Legia Warsaw on Thursday, Chelsea captain Reece James has been named in the starting XI for the visit of Fulham in the Premier League. The 25-year-old returns to the team for a league game after siting out their 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town last week.

James' minutes have been carefully managed this season due to his injury problems, but he is now set to make his 19th appearance this term. The England international has featured in a number of positions this season, but starts in his preferred right-back position for the Blues.

Midfielder Romeo Lavia also returns to the Chelsea squad for the first time since picking up an injury during the international break last month. The Belgium international has made only one appearance this year, a brief cameo against Arsenal in March.

