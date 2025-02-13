"The target was in two years to play Champions League, not one year" - Enzo Maresca revisits targets for Chelsea this season amid recent struggles

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca claimed his target was to secure UEFA Champions League qualification in two years and not in his first year at Stamford Bridge. His comments come after the Blues' recent dip in form.

Maresca was appointed Chelsea's manager in June 2024, and while the club have witnessed considerable improvements in results, they haven't been able to maintain the momentum.

In a press conference ahead of their Premier League clash against Brighton and Hove Albion, Maresca revisited his objectives at Stamford Bridge. He said (via Football London):

"I didn't say our target was top four - the club never said that. The target was in two years to play Champions League, not in one year. We will see how we finish [if it's a failure if they finish outside the top four]. Since day one, l've always said the same."

Chelsea are currently placed fourth in the Premier League table, with 43 points from 24 games. They have won 12, drawn seven, and lost five league games, and are two points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester City.

"He will be out for six to eight weeks” - Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca on Nicolas Jackson's injury

Maresca, during the same press conference, revealed that striker Nicolas Jackson is expected to be on the sidelines for six to eight weeks. Jackson had to be subbed off in the 52nd minute of the Blues’ 2-1 league win over West Ham United on Monday, February 3.

In a press conference ahead of the clash against Brighton, Maresca provided an update on Jackson's injury. He said (via Football London):

"We knew it was a muscular problem but not how important it was. His reaction was good so we didn't think it was a big injury. Unfortunately he had the scan and it is an important one - he will be out for six to eight weeks.”

Despite his inconsistency, Jackson has been a key player for the Blues this season. In 24 appearances, the Senegalese forward has scored nine goals and provided five assists. In Jackson's absence, Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu are expected to replace him as the target man.

Notably, Brighton secured a 2-1 win over the Blues in the FA Cup on February 8. Chelsea will be looking to avenge that in the upcoming league clash.

