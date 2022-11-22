“The team is already confirmed, I told the players today" - Lionel Scaloni says Argentina won't change system ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Saudi Arabia 

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said his team won't change systems ahead of the Albicelestes' 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina will face Saudi Arabia on November 22. Ahead of the game, Scaloni told the media (via Mundo Albiceleste):

“The team is already confirmed. I told the players today. I’m not going to change it and we are not changing the system. You will see tomorrow. There won’t be big changes. A player like Joaquín who left, can play on the inside and outside, as a striker or playmaker and Ángel gives us that."

He added:

"In the case of Nicolas Gonzalez, most of the time he has played on the left and Thiago can give us that with different characteristics. That was the idea we had. There were other options but there was no time to wait. We are convinced.”

He was further quizzed about Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. Scaloni replied:

“Enzo Fernández is very good. Luckily the 26 players could change and have everyone available in case a change needs to be made. Enzo is a player who, beyond what is seen in Benfica, last year we already saw his potential in the national team.”

What did Argentina captain Lionel Messi say ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Argentina Training Session - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Ahead of his team's clash against Saudi Arabia, Argentina captain Lionel Messi spoke to the media. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward said he is feeling good at the moment.

Messi said (via The Guardian):

“This is a special moment, surely my last World Cup, my last chance to get what we want so much, I don’t know if this is the happiest moment but I do feel very good, and more mature. I try to live everything to the maximum, to live this with intensity and above all to enjoy every moment."

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi: "I have no issues whatsoever. I heard there were rumors about having to miss part of the training or training a part of the training, no, it's just precautions. Nothing strange or out of the ordinary." Lionel Messi: "I have no issues whatsoever. I heard there were rumors about having to miss part of the training or training a part of the training, no, it's just precautions. Nothing strange or out of the ordinary." 🚨 Lionel Messi: "I have no issues whatsoever. I heard there were rumors about having to miss part of the training or training a part of the training, no, it's just precautions. Nothing strange or out of the ordinary."

Messi further added:

“Today I think I enjoy it all much more than before; before, I didn’t think about it, I just played. Every three days there are games and I didn’t have time to enjoy, just to think about the next match, to prepare, keep winning."

He concluded:

"Sometimes a lot of the important things go unnoticed; now I am more conscious of that. Age makes you see things differently, to give greater importance to those small details, things I maybe didn’t realise before. I focus more on that now.”

