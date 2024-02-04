"The only team that can match up to them is City" - Gael Clichy offers intriguing take on Arsenal's title credentials ahead of Liverpool clash

Gael Clichy has insisted his former club Arsenal can win the Premier League ahead of their crucial showdown with Liverpool today (February 4).

The title race is hotting up with the Gunners, the Merseysiders, and Manchester City all in the equation. Mikel Arteta's men sit third, five points behind Jurgen Klopp's league-leading Reds after 22 games.

Arsenal's battle with Liverpool at the Emirates today could go a long way in determining who lifts the Premier League trophy at the end of the season. The north Londoners have bounced back from a damaging December run of results.

Clichy weighed in on the Gunners' title credentials and insisted they could end a 20-year wait for league glory. He told Sky Sports:

"I think they are (capable of winning the title). What's very interesting is that they have a young squad and obviously you have pros and cons being so young. You have the desire and maybe you lack a bit of experience."

Arsenal missed out on the title to City last season after holding an eight-point lead at the top of the table at the start of 2023. It was an agonizing end to a promising campaign.

However, Clichy has high hopes for Arteta's side and made a bold claim regarding City being their closest rivals:

"I think they've shown even last year even though it was a difficult end to the year. I think the process with Arsenal over the past few years has been amazing and if im being honest the only team that can match up to them is City because they're winning."

Liverpool are currently the side to catch in the Premier League title race. Klopp's troops have won 15 and lost just one of 22 games. His side already boast a victory away at the Emirates this season. They beat the Gunners 2-0 in the FA Cup third round last month.

Mikel Arteta demands focus from his Arsenal side as they prepare to battle Liverpool

Mikel Arteta will square off with Jurgen Klopp.

Arteta will come up against Klopp for the final time of the German coach's reign as Liverpool boss. The Anfield legend has announced he will be leaving the Merseyside club at the end of the season.

The two coaches have gone toe-to-toe on 13 occasions with Arteta coming out on top four times. Klopp has handed the Spanish coach six defeats in those games.

Arteta alluded to the experience the two title rivals share ahead of their clash (via Sky Sports):

"We know a lot about each other. We've played against each other for many years now and there are certain things against Liverpool and against us that you have to do."

Arteta emphasized the need for focus and attention in order to come out triumphant in such a high-intensity game:

"The intensity of the match is going to be super high. The individual demands, the focus, the attention and the quality you have to deliver on the day is there.

The two sides played out an enthralling 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at Anfield earlier this season. Gabriel Maghalaes scored the opener before Mohamed Salah equalized.

