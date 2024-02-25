"The team felt maybe penalties would be good for us" - Pochettino admits Chelsea were playing for penalties in EFL Cup final loss to Liverpool

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that his team were playing to get into the penalties in the EFL Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday, February 25.

The Blues suffered a 1-0 loss, with the Reds' skipper Virgil van Dijk netting a 118th-minute winner at extra time. Following the game at Wembley, Pochettino told the media (via CFCPys on X):

"The team felt maybe penalties would be good for us.”

Chelsea had plenty of chances to score but the game ended goalless after 90 minutes. They arguably went defensive in extra time against Liverpool's young side and eventually paid the price.

Winning the trophy in a lacklustre season would have been a great boost for the Blues. However, it wasn't meant to be, as Liverpool lifted their first silverware of the season.

Chelsea, though, are still active in the FA Cup, their sole hope of having a trophy-winning season. They play Leeds United at Stamford Bridge next on February 28 in the fifth round of the competition.

Mauricio Pochettino compares Chelsea's side to Liverpool

Speaking to the media following the EFL Cup loss, Mauricio Pochettino pointed out the gulf in experience between his Chelsea side and the Merseysiders.

The Argentine said his team are still very young and can't be compared to an experienced team like the Reds. In fairness to Pochettino, the Blues have mostly players aged under 25 or under in their ranks.

As for Jurgen Klopp's side, their core has remained more or less the same and the team have vied for big trophies in recent years. However, the Reds had multiple injuries in their squad, which led to them featuring a comparatively inexperienced bench.

Pochettino said, pointing that out (via CFCPys on X):

“I don't know how you can describe this situation but for sure, I feel proud. They made a big effort. We are a young team and nothing to compare to Liverpool.”

Pochettino still has a massive job in his hands to help his team find a respectable finish in the Premier League. The west Londoners are currently 11th with 35 points from 25 league matches.