“The team was shaken by Ronaldo’s last-minute exit” - Pavel Nedved says Max Allegri needs time to readjust Juventus squad

Juventus former player and vice-president Pavel Nedved believes losing Cristiano Ronaldo hurt the Old Lady’s start to the Serie A campaign.

Sharing his opinion during an interview with DAZN, Nedved explained:

“We evaluate the season at the end. It is early days, I think the team was rather shaken by the last-minute exit of Ronaldo, which is understandable after three years of being used to a certain approach, and Allegri had to readjust the team."

He added:

“He is getting there, but the timing was unhelpful and cost us quite a few points. The coach has a very long contract and all the time he needs, he is trying with different players and systems to find the right balance. The objective is not just the Champions League, it is also Serie A and trying to finish as high as possible. There’s the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa, which we won last season, and two trophies isn’t bad going.”

JuventusFC @juventusfcen @Cristiano Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus. 1/1 .@Cristiano Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus. 1/1

With Cristiano Ronaldo out of Juventus, the side have slumped in form this season. They have struggled to make headway under Allegri's command. They currently sit seventh in the Serie A table.

With Ronaldo now at Manchester United, Nedved has pointed out plans to rejuvenate the squad:

"We always seek perfection here, but it is difficult to achieve. Juve were born to win, Juve must win, so we are trying every time. We’re introducing younger players, bringing down the average age and renewing the squad, but never lose the fact our objective for the short-term and long-term is to win.”

Max Allegri will try to get the team running to the standards he left them with. However, he doesn’t seem to have it sorted out yet, with 13 different starting line-ups in the domestic league so far. Clearly, Juventus are missing Cristiano Ronaldo's impact.

We wasted too many opportunities: Max Allegri speaks on Juventus win

Hellas Verona FC v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus ended yesterday's game against Lazio with a 2-0 win, pushing the side to a meager 7th place in Serie A. Although they picked up all three points, the two goals came from Leonardo Bonucci. He powered the Bianconeri forward by scoring from the penalty spot.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🥴 Only three Juventus players make our combined XI with Chelsea #UCL 🥴 Only three Juventus players make our combined XI with Chelsea #UCL https://t.co/HPQ1XkC1bu

It wasn't a good win for Allegri, who believes Juventus were wasteful. He said:

“I never watch the penalties. We had a good game, but we did waste too many scoring opportunities, because this is a team with great potential and the ability to reach the opposition goal, then we are too hasty.”

