"The team sheet looked great, but it didn’t work" - Ex-PL star likens Liverpool to Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's PSG

Pundit Jeremie Aliadiere has compared Liverpool to Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe's underwhelming Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) side. He said that they are a collection of superstars, but are struggling for cohesion and getting results.

The Reds spent over £400 million in the summer on the likes of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Jeremie Frimpong. However, many of their new signings have struggled to make big impacts. They are third in the Premier League standings, five points behind leaders Arsenal.

Former Gunners striker Jeremie Aliadiere compared Liverpool to a PSG side with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Jr, telling WhichBookie (h/t GOAL):

“I compare this Liverpool side to Paris Saint-Germain when they had Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. You buy all of these superstars which excite the fans, but does that mean they’re going to gel and work well together?

He added:

“The signings are also going to upset Salah. He’s the main guy at Liverpool and they’ve done everything they can to keep him. He’s broken various records and has been the best winger in the league for some time. Bringing in all these new players who want to score goals won’t align with what Salah wants. It was the same at PSG. The team sheet looked great, but it didn’t work. At the moment, whatever Liverpool are doing isn’t working and they’re struggling.

“Intelligent players and great players can work together and it’ll take time, but it’s time they don’t have right now. Arsenal and Manchester City are going to keep winning games and if Liverpool can’t get back on track, they’ll be out of the title race within the next five weeks. Slot must find a way to fix things and keep everyone happy.”

Lionel Messi spent two seasons at PSG, playing with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. They won two Ligue 1 titles and one French Super Cup. However, their performances were arguably underwhelming, as they failed to get past even the Round of 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Pundit claims Liverpool star Mohamed Salah needs to stop doing what Lionel Messi did during matches

Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has raised questions about Mohamed Salah's defensive contributions for the Merseysiders. He said that the Egyptian sometimes relaxes during a game like Lionel Messi used to do. He said on talkSPORT:

“The defensive part is right (about the criticism towards Salah) because the number of times Cucurella is going forward and it's two-v-one on Conor Bradley and Salah sort of tries to press a little bit then just stops and relaxes like we have seen [Lionel] Messi do time and time again over his career."

The former Aston Villa star added that it's hard to criticize Salah but pointed out that his form has dropped massively this season. The Egyptian winger scored 34 goals and provided 23 assists in 52 games across competitions last season. He's contributed three goals and three assists in 12 games.

